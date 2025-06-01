Will the 49ers Trade for New York Jets Running Back Breece Hall?
The 49ers are becoming New York Jets West.
Just this offseason, they've hired former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and former Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, plus they've acquired former Jets players such as Bryce Huff, Jason Pinnock, Thomas Morstead, Greg Joseph and Jon Weeks.
Why not trade for one more?
Rumors have been swirling all offseason that Jets running back Breece Hall could be on the trade block. That's because he's entering the final season of his rookie contract and new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has said he's open to using a three-back committee. Which means he might not be sold on Hall, and Hall might want out of New York.
Hall played college football at Iowa State where he played with Brock Purdy, so they're extremely familiar with each other. In addition, Hall would be a terrific fit in the 49ers offense because he does lots of the things that Christian McCaffrey does.
Hall is an excellent all-around running back. He gained 1,359 yards from scrimmage in 2024 and 1,585 in 2023. He's an excellent receiver and an explosive runner. He's like a younger version of McCaffrey but not as good.
Still, he has played for a bad team his entire career. We saw what a change of scenery did for McCaffrey when he left Carolina for the 49ers. In addition, Saquon Barkley's career finally took off when he left the Giants for the Eagles.
Maybe Hall could be the heir apparent to McCaffrey in the 49ers offense.
If they can get him for a mid-round pick, why not?