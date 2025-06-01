All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade for New York Jets Running Back Breece Hall?

Why not?

Grant Cohn

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers are becoming New York Jets West.

Just this offseason, they've hired former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and former Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, plus they've acquired former Jets players such as Bryce Huff, Jason Pinnock, Thomas Morstead, Greg Joseph and Jon Weeks.

Why not trade for one more?

Rumors have been swirling all offseason that Jets running back Breece Hall could be on the trade block. That's because he's entering the final season of his rookie contract and new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has said he's open to using a three-back committee. Which means he might not be sold on Hall, and Hall might want out of New York.

Hall played college football at Iowa State where he played with Brock Purdy, so they're extremely familiar with each other. In addition, Hall would be a terrific fit in the 49ers offense because he does lots of the things that Christian McCaffrey does.

Hall is an excellent all-around running back. He gained 1,359 yards from scrimmage in 2024 and 1,585 in 2023. He's an excellent receiver and an explosive runner. He's like a younger version of McCaffrey but not as good.

Still, he has played for a bad team his entire career. We saw what a change of scenery did for McCaffrey when he left Carolina for the 49ers. In addition, Saquon Barkley's career finally took off when he left the Giants for the Eagles.

Maybe Hall could be the heir apparent to McCaffrey in the 49ers offense.

If they can get him for a mid-round pick, why not?

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News