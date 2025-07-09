Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones, Matt Campbell Land Intriguing 2026 Commit on Wednesday

The Iowa State Cyclones continue to add to the program's 2026 recruiting class with another commitment on Wednesday.

Dylan Feltovich

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Iowa State Cyclones and head coach Matt Campbell continue to make progress on their 2026 recruiting class as we head into the heart of the summer, as the program landed another commit this week.

Cyclone Alert's Alec Busse reported on Wednesday that 2026 athlete Joisah Zayas has committed to Iowa State over the likes of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Syracuse Orange.

After receiving an offer earlier this year from the Cyclones, Zayas took an official visit to the program back in June. As his only official visit, the New Jersey native would quickly make his decision and join the Cyclones 2026 recruiting class.

Despite being an underrated prospect in this year's recruiting cycle, Zayas exploded onto the season during his 2024 campaign at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. While playing both sides of the ball, the young talent recorded 1,065 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, in addition to his 33 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.

With Zayas commitment, Campbell's 2026 class now features 18 recruits. The group is led by three-star wide receivers Milan Parris, Jeffrey Roberts and Amarion Jackson, which would likely mean that the Cyclones would move him to the defensive side of the ball. Campbell has yet to land a true cornerback commit in this current recruiting cycle, making the addition of Zayas a perfect fit for Iowa State.

Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage

MORE: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Named in Absurd Four-Team NFL Trade Proposal

MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Weapon Could Break Massive Record

MORE: Jets RB Breece Hall Receives Bad News Thanks to Tough Prediction

MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Conquer Big 12 Foe for Major Recruiting Win

MORE: Iowa State QB Rocco Becht Brutally Disrespected in NFL Draft Prediction

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Recruiting