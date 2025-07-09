Iowa State Cyclones, Matt Campbell Land Intriguing 2026 Commit on Wednesday
The Iowa State Cyclones and head coach Matt Campbell continue to make progress on their 2026 recruiting class as we head into the heart of the summer, as the program landed another commit this week.
Cyclone Alert's Alec Busse reported on Wednesday that 2026 athlete Joisah Zayas has committed to Iowa State over the likes of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Syracuse Orange.
After receiving an offer earlier this year from the Cyclones, Zayas took an official visit to the program back in June. As his only official visit, the New Jersey native would quickly make his decision and join the Cyclones 2026 recruiting class.
Despite being an underrated prospect in this year's recruiting cycle, Zayas exploded onto the season during his 2024 campaign at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. While playing both sides of the ball, the young talent recorded 1,065 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, in addition to his 33 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.
With Zayas commitment, Campbell's 2026 class now features 18 recruits. The group is led by three-star wide receivers Milan Parris, Jeffrey Roberts and Amarion Jackson, which would likely mean that the Cyclones would move him to the defensive side of the ball. Campbell has yet to land a true cornerback commit in this current recruiting cycle, making the addition of Zayas a perfect fit for Iowa State.
