Iowa State Football Could Land These Three Recruits Next

A lot of positive momentum has been created on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks by the Iowa State Cyclones.

First-year head coach Jimmy Rogers used the spring sessions to perfection. Players were hosted during practice who had their entire perception of the program changed, while others received scholarship offers. Some even committed to the school.

The Class of 2027 is starting to come together for the Cyclones, who are currently ranked 43rd in the country per Rivals and fifth in the Big 12. They currently have seven players committed, all of whom are ranked in the top 1,500 nationally, and five are ranked in the top 1,000.

Who could be next to join that group? Iowa State has been putting in work, and a few players have emerged, as shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required).

Iowa State in great position for three prospects

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Quarterback DJ Hunter is squarely on their radar. A former Kentucky Wildcats commit, he doesn’t have an official visit set up with anyone other than the Cyclones. He will be on campus the last weekend in May.

The Buford, Georgia, product has revealed that Iowa State football is one of the top schools he is looking at. With the South Carolina Gamecocks already securing a commitment from another quarterback in this class, the official visit to Ames could be what Rogers needs to lock Hunter in.

Since taking over as head coach, Rogers has made it clear he believes the path to success comes from building in the trenches. He has lived up to that, loading up on offensive line talent for the 2026 roster and in the Class of 2027.

There are already three commits for that positional group: Will Slagle, Koen Hinzman and Gavin Ericson-Staton. A few more could be coming in the near future.

Drew Aagesen is still unranked but has become a major player of interest to the Cyclones. A great relationship has been built with him, and an official visit date is set, but competition is fierce with the Wisconsin Badgers and Pittsburgh Panthers also pursuing him.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and approaching 275 pounds, Aagesen looks like someone who will certainly outproduce his current unranked status.

Another offensive lineman who is on Iowa State’s radar is Alijah Shaw. A four-star prospect, he would be the highest-ranked player in the Cyclones’ Class of 2027 should they be able to secure a commitment from him.

A scholarship offer was made to him in February, and an official visit date was promptly scheduled after that. There is a lot of competition for him, with Wisconsin and the Minnesota Golden Gophers already setting up visits.

The Kansas State Wildcats also made him a scholarship offer, and an official visit could be in the works there as well.