5 Things Iowa Fans Need to Know About Virginia

Fresh off a 10-point win over a No. 15 seed that exceeded all expectations, the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes are set to do battle with No. 10 Virginia.

Virginia sits at 21-11 overall and went 11-7 in ACC play this season. The Cavaliers were quickly eliminated in the second round of their conference tournament against Clemson, 63-50.

That game marked the third straight loss for Virginia and its fourth loss in its last six games.

Virginia had to earn their way into the NCAA tournament by way of the First Four. In their March 19 matchup, the Cavilers earned the right to be the No. 10 seed in Region 4 as they took down Arizona State, 20-11.

1. Virginia Keeps Things Close

No matter who the Cavaliers are playing, they always put up a fight. Virginia had two games go to overtime this year, but had four overtime games overall, as there was a double and triple OT game thrown into the mix.

Virginia scored 109 points in a 3OT victory at Wake Forest on Jan. 29. Sure, the Cavaliers lost 11 games, but they haven't lost by more than 19 points and most of their losses were by single digits.

2. Top 10 Victory

Virginia has only played three ranked opponents this year and it has gone 1-2 in those games. Somehow, the lone win came against the best team it played, No. 8 Louisville. Not only was it a top 10 victory, but the Cavaliers did so on the road, 74-72.

3. Common Opponent: Nebraska

This year's edition of the Emerald Coast Classic saw Virginia take on Nebraska in the Beach Bracket Championship game. The Cornhuskers prevailed, 91-82, in a game that doesn't look good for Virginia, as Iowa defeated Nebraska on two occasions this year.

4. Leading Scorer: Kymora Johnson

Virginia guard Kymora Johnson (21) reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Georgia Bulldogs March 21, 2026 during a First Round NCAA March Madness game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson is the only Cavaliers player to average double digits. Her numbers are off the charts as she leads the team in points per game (19.3), assists per game (5.9), steals per game (2.1) and minutes per game (36.7). She's the only player on this team to average more than 30 minutes per game, which says a lot about just how much they rely on the junior guard.

5. Shot 48% From Three vs. Georgia

There are no guarantees the Cavaliers will shoot this well again in the second round, but they've already gotten to play at Carver and familiarize themselves with everything. To no surprise, Johnson led the way with 28 points as she drilled five of the team's 10 made 3-pointers vs. Georgia.

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