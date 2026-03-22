Iowa vs. Virginia NCAA Tournament Tip Time Receiving Backlash

The women's NCAA Tournament has a unique schedule, to say the least. For the Round of 32, the Iowa Hawkeyes are stuck playing on a weekday at 2:00 p.m. EST.

One of the biggest differences with the women's tournament is the fact that the first two rounds are hosted by the top seeds.

Iowa was named a Top 16 seed, therefore had a chance to sell tickets to the first and second round games. To no surprise, those sold out in no time.

Now, some fans are stuck wondering how they're going to be able to bring their kids to the game, or get there themselves, as the game was announced for the middle of the afternoon.

Jan Jensen's Reaction

Ya know, I’m not sure how much sway I have, but please let your bosses, teachers, & professors know that I need ya in Carver on Monday at 1 p.m. Sound good?!!!😎See ya there!!!👊🏻 https://t.co/arXUDkzXuR — Jan Jensen (@goiowa) March 22, 2026

"Ya know, I’m not sure how much sway I have, but please let your bosses, teachers, & professors know that I need ya in Carver on Monday at 1 p.m. Sound good?!!! See ya there!!!" Iowa's second year head coach wrote.

Iowa, who Nielsen confirmed was the most watched team in women's college basketball this season, is now stuck with this timeslot on March 23. The Hawkeyes beat out teams like South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Texas, UConn, among others.

Hawkeyes' Kyle Huesmann responded to the tip time announcement, "I'm not sure I get the logic behind putting Iowa at 1:00pm (CST). They're the most watched WBB team in the country and will have the largest crowd of any regional.

Just made it impossible for every person with kids that has school on Monday."

He was met with a response, "I teach AP Bio at 1 pm. Will put it on my Smart Board while the students are working. Can’t miss it." Obviously, not every student is going to be that lucky but this is a very generous move from that teacher!

Iowa vs. Virginia Preview

There hasn't been a single No. 2 seed to be upset by a No. 15 seed in the women's tournament. Iowa was nearly on the wrong side of history on March 21 but they found a way to get the job done and that's all that matters.

No. 10 Virginia, while they played a few hours before Iowa, had to go to overtime against No. 7 Georgia. The Cavaliers later pulled away as they picked up a 82-73 win. Keep in mind, Virginia has already won a pair of tournament games this year as they took down No. 10 Arizona State in the First Four, 57-55.

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