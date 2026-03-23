Iowa vs. Virginia Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Hawkeyes Can Beat Cavaliers

Last year, the Iowa Hawkeyes failed to make it out of the first weekend.

It was Jan Jensen's first year as the team's head coach and things didn't quite go according to plan in the second round.

Taking down Oklahoma on their home court would've been a terrific way to say the Jensen era has arrived, but she did just that by having them make the tournament in the first place.

Now, Jensen eyes a second-round victory as Iowa plays host to the only double-digit seed remaining: No. 10 Virginia.

1. Make More Than One 3-Pointer

The first point is a bit blunt, but there's no reason the Fairleigh Dickinson game should've been as close as it was. This team was as cold as it gets from 3-point range, despite everyone feeling the need to constantly mention the temperature inside Carver.

Going 1-for-13 from 3-point range simply isn't going to cut it, especially when they're going against a Virginia team that was 10-for-21 in their first-round matchup against Georgia.

Iowa guard Taylor Stremlow (1) and Iowa center Ava Heiden (5) defend FDU guard Ava Renninger (4) as she drives toward the basket March 21, 2026 during a First Round NCAA March Madness game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never before has Iowa shot so poorly. Luckily, it didn't matter as Ava Heiden dominated in the paint and put up a career high 29 points. Once again, this is where missing Taylor McCabe comes into the picture.

2. Knock Down Free Throws in Crunch Time

The Cavaliers are coming off an overtime game against the Bulldogs, which just so happened to be their fourth OT game of the year. They've gone to double and triple overtime this season, which shows their heart and determination.

Virginia is 3-1 in games that go beyond 40 minutes this season. That right there tells Iowa everything it needs to know. The Hawkeyes shot 29 free throws against FDU but made just 17 of them. Making 59% against this Virginia team isn't going to cut it, especially with someone like Hannah Stuelke, who was just 7-for-16 from the line.

3. Contain Kymora Johnson

Kymora Johnson doing what she does best... CLUTCH 🤩



📺 ESPN2 x @UVAWomensHoops pic.twitter.com/OAvJRBrBqh — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 20, 2026

While Virginia needed far more than just Johnson to get the job done against Georgia, her contributions this season are the sole reason this team is in the NCAA tournament.

The Virginia native averages nearly 20 points per game while no one else is in double digits. If Iowa is able to stop Johnson, they'll be in good shape.

Stopping Johnson is step one, but from there, the Hawkeyes will need to focus on Sa'Myah Smith and Romi Levy, the only other two players who played 40+ minutes and scored double digits on March 21.

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