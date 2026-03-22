How to Watch: Iowa vs. Virginia NCAA Tournament Second Round Game

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes were nearly on the wrong side of history against No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson.

FDU certainly didn't look like a No. 15 seed as the 30-win team came up just short, 58-48. Iowa, even in-front of their home fans, looked nowhere near the team that has taken down so many top teams in the B1G this season.

Now, Iowa has a day off before they return to action on March 23 against No. 10 Virginia. The Cavaliers are coming off an overtime victory against No. 7 Georgia, 82-73.

Momentum is certainly on Virginia's side as they ended a three-game losing streak in the First Four vs. Arizona State. Now, they've won two straight and are the only double-digit seed still remaining.

How to Watch No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Virginia

✨ TIP TIME UPDATE ✨



We'll take on #10 Virginia in the NCAA Second Round on Monday at 1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/jOOU5VMQaO — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 22, 2026

Date: March 23

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Where: Carver Hawkeye Arena

How to Watch: ESPN

The weekday afternoon tipoff is far from ideal, as expressed by second year head coach Jan Jensen. Ultimately, tickets are already sold out so hopefully everyone is able to make arrangements to cheer on their Hawkeyes as a red-hot Virginia team looks to pick up another massive win.

Where to Listen to Iowa vs. Virginia

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen watches the game from the sidelines Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As always, Hawkeye Radio Network is the place to tune into Iowa vs. Virginia. Whether someone is driving to work, home from work, or is just trying to sneak in a listen during the middle of the day, Rob Brooks and Kathryn Reynolds have you covered.

For those not watching on ESPN, locals in Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin have a chance to tune in. In total, more than 40 stations in those surrounding areas will be broadcasting the second round game, starting with a 30-minute pregame show at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Iowa vs. Virginia Preview

The Cavaliers have just one double-digit scorer, but junior guard Kymore Johnson is an explosive one at that. The Virginia native averages 19.3 points per game, 5.9 assists per game, and 4.3 rebounds per game. She's shooting 41.5% from the field, which is a huge step down from Iowa's sophomore center, Ava Heiden, who just set a new career high and has a 64.9% field goal percentage.

Regardless, Johnson isn't the only one Iowa has to worry about. Virginia has a trio of forwards that stand 6-foot-2 or taller and all three average 21+ minutes per game, 7.6+ points per game, and 5.8+ rebounds per game. Of those three, neither is shooting at less than 45.7% from the field.

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