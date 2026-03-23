Alvaro Folgueiras' Game-Winner is Larger Than Iowa Basketball

The Iowa Hawkeyes stunned the college basketball world when they upset No. 1-seed and reigning national champions, the Florida Gators, 73-72. But the Hawkeyes wouldn't be on their way to their first Sweet 16 appearance in nearly three decades if it weren't Alvaro Folgueiras.

With just 8.9 seconds and the season on the line, point guard Bennett Stirtz received the inbound, took two quick dribbles to cross midcourt, causing the Florida defender to freeze, bounced a pass to Folgueiras wide-open in the corner and the ball caught all nylon.

Florida couldn't convert with the 4.5 seconds remaining, etching Folgueiras and Iowa into March Madness eternity.

Not only did Folgueiras send Iowa to its first Sweet 16 since 1999, but the Hawkeyes also became the first No. 9-seed to upset a No. 1-seed since 2018 and helped the Big Ten reach six Sweet 16 teams, which tied the ACC for the second-most ever.

Even though it was a historic win for this program, making that shot had a whole other meaning to Folgueiras. That's because it was one of the rare times his mother, Beatriz Campos, watched him play in-person.

"She's been through a lot of things in life, and sometimes when I struggle through basketball, and basketball is life, I think of my mom as an example of resilience," Folgueiras said after the win.

Folgueiras' Game-Winner Goes Beyond Basketball

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) makes a go-ahead three-point basket against the Florida Gators late in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After the buzzer sounded, Folgueiras went into the stands searching for his mother, who he said he hadn't seen since the summer and hadn't watched him play a college basketball game in-person since his freshman season at Robert Morris.

The two embraced one another in an unforgettable moment.

"We didn't say much," Folgueiras said. "She said, 'I love you' 100 times. I said 'I love you' 100 times back. It's super special having my mom here. She means everything to me."

"March is for the dreamers" ❤️



Alvaro Folgueiras speaks on his relationship with his mom and the Iowa team 👏#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/LMyWG2u1h6 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 23, 2026

It's been just Folgueiras, his mother and his brother Ignacio, or "Nacho" for over a decade now. Folgueiras had to mourn the death of his father at just 9 years old, and while he said growing up without his father was difficult, his mother stepped up in a big way for him and his brother.

"I can say that I had a happy childhood," Folgueiras said. "Everyone has this kind of thing in their life. We are not victims, and I never let things like that make me a victim. Not to me, not to my brother and not to my mom. We are like that because my mom was showing [up] every single day."

"She's just a fighter," Folgueiras added. "She's a super special person. I'm so lucky to have her as a mom."

Folgueiras first left his home in Málaga, Spain at 16 years old to play high school basketball at DME Academy in Daytona Beach. Fla, Folgueiras said he may not have known any English at the time, but brought big dreams and hunger along with him.

When his mother visited him at Robert Morris as a freshman, he said he barely played. However, this time, he shared his 'One Shining Moment' with her, and he could have more shining moments in the near future.

"Seeing where I am right now and how much I work to be where I am at right now, for her, it is a great feeling," Folgueiras said.

And as he does after every made 3-pointer, Folgueiras pointed to the sky to honor his late father.

"...This one is for her and my dad that is watching up there," he said.

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