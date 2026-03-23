Iowa Pulls Off Miracle Upset Over No. 1 Florida

In a game that got heated early, the Iowa Hawkeyes found a way to shock the world. While there weren't any perfect brackets remaining anyway, there sure wouldn't have been anymore after Iowa knocked off No. 1 Florida.

The defending national champions were sent packing in front of their home state thanks to Ben McCollum and this Iowa squad.

The Hawkeyes came out on top, 73-72, thanks to a go-away 3-pointer from Alvaro Folgueiras with 4.5 seconds remaining.

Defense won Iowa this game as they rebounded better than they had all season long. In the end, Tavion Banks led the way with 20 points.

Ben McCollum Doesn't Lose in March

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum instructs his team against the Florida Gators in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

McCollum is a four-time National Champion for a reason. Sure, those may have been in Division II, but there's nothing quite like stepping up when it matters the most. No matter how bad Iowa looked at the end of the year, McCollum brought Iowa their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1999.

McCollum didn’t care who was in front of him, he was going to do whatever it took to make a name for himself. In his first year with the program, McCollum has already done something that has eluded the men’s squad for 27 years.

If there were any doubters about moving on from Fran McCaffery, McCollum certainly proved them wrong with this effort. Florida, the defending National Champions, hasn’t lost an NCAA tournament game in exactly two years.

Bennett Stirtz Supporting Cast Stepped Up

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) makes a go-ahead three-point basket against the Florida Gators late in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Folgueiras, once again, was a difference maker off the bench, even though it was Banks who led the team in scoring. Bennett Stirtz struggled as he was just 5-for-16 from the field and 0-for-9 from 3-point range, but when his teammates needed him the most, they were there to bail him out.

For whatever reason, Stirtz has been off in both tournament games, though he still has time to get back on track. Iowa will have a few days of rest prior to its Sweet 16 matchup, which just so happens to be a rubber match against Nebraska. Stirtz is no stranger to the Cornhuskers in what is guaranteed to be a wild affair to decide which Big Ten squad advances to the Elite Eight.

Give credit where credit is due, Cooper Koch was a huge part of this win as well. Iowa had made just one 3-pointer by the end of the first half, but the three-pointers from the likes of Koch and Folgueiras absolutely won this game. Stirtz has been the focal point all year long, but now it’s time to put some respect on these other players' names.

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