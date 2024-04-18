Andrew Price Checks Out Iowa Football
Andrew Price timed his Iowa Football visit just right. The West Des Moines Valley High junior caught Saturday's spring-ball workout inside the team stadium instead of the practice facility.
"I got lucky that they were practicing in Kinnick," he told HN. "I enjoyed being able to watch a live practice close up in the stadium."
Price (6-1, 195) receives insider information on the Hawkeyes from his older brother, Ayden Price, a true freshman on the team.
"Ayden says it’s a big commitment but enjoys the high level of competition," Andrew said.
Ayden reported scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa. He chose to pay his way and test himself at the highest level.
"Playing in Kinnick with Ayden would definitely be something special," Andrew said.
Andrew, a safety, has planned another visit to Iowa for this Saturday's public practice at Kinnick. He also locked into camping with the Hawkeyes this summer.
Iowa State and two-time defending FCS champion South Dakota State recently played host to Price on campus visits. He's set to visit Northern Iowa later this week.
"West Point and Air Force have also been in contact this spring," he said.
Price produced 41.5 tackles (37 solo, 6.5 for loss) as a junior last fall. He registered 20 solo stops and a pair of interceptions in '22. The Tigers reached the state semifinals the last two years.
The Hawkeyes talked with their invited guest, letting him know they're interested. If he shows out at summer camp, he could snag an offer.
"After speaking with them Saturday, my hope is they feel I can contribute to the dominating Iowa Defense," he said.
Like his older brother, Price plays all out during his junior highlight video. He sees the play quickly and plays fast.