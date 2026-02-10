Ben McCollum Reveals How Iowa Plans to Replace Star PG

Throughout his career, Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum has taken Bennett Stirtz to the next level.

Stirtz was already an extremely solid player, but McCollum made him an all-around threat and one that should undoubtedly see his name in the first round of the NBA Draft.

The only downside to Stirtz successful 2025-26 campaign with Iowa is the fact that he's a senior and they'll have to replace him next season.

On the latest episode of Hawk Talk, McCollum discussed what will all go into that decision and where he stands at this point in time.

McCollum on Replacing Stirtz

Ben McCollum was asked by @iowahoopsweb how he plans on replacing Bennett Stirtz next season.



“It’s a pretty good place to play point guard, I would say. It’s probably a good opportunity for somebody.” pic.twitter.com/ySdMTeQL8L — Ben Schuff (@BRSchuff) February 10, 2026

"It's a pretty good place to play point guard, I would say. It's probably a good opportunity for somebody, you know, I think the best available is how we'll recruit," he said.

"Hopefully we'll do it. You know, Bennett's a special player. He's just an elite human being obviously super humble and all that stuff. To answer your question, best available. Whether it's high school or the portal, we'll find somebody that's sufficient enough to be able to replace that."

Iowa only has one commit in their Class of 2026. It's not like recruiting means nothing nowadays, but the addition of the transfer portal has certainly taken some weight off these coaches shoulders.

Ethan Harris, a 6'9'' power forward, is their lone commit so far. He's already signed his letter of intent but it's not like anyone expects the four-star PF out of Washington to come in and play point guard. Clearly, this is something McCollum needs to address.

McCollum Isn't Stressed About Replacing Stirtz

Feb 8, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) and head coach Ben McCollum talk during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

During the interview McCollum named a few players he's had the honor of coaching in his career who he replaced quite easily. There's no easy way to replace a guy like Stirtz, but the first words out of his mouth were a clear way to try and bring in someone from the portal.

The more McCollum says this is a great place to play, the more point guards could buy into it. Knowing what he did with Stirtz, Iowa would love to land a young stud who can take over next year and develop over a few years time.

Stirtz being a one and done player isn't the end of the world as long as McCollum and company are able to bring someone else in. Without a true PG1, competing in the B1G is going to be impossible.

