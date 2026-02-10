Three-Star QB Places Iowa in Top 8

While it'll take beating out seven other schools to land three-star quarterback Jamison Roberts, the Iowa Hawkeyes are up for the challenge.

Roberts, according to 247Sports, is a Top 25 QB in the Class of 2027. He's the No. 14 player in Alabama as he currently plays for Saraland High School.

Standing 6'2'' 190-pounds, Roberts had the chance to speak with Rivals' Chad Simmons upon announcing his Top 8.

Iowa made the Top 8 alongside Auburn, Oklahoma, Duke, Ole Miss, Northwestern, Arkansas and Kentucky.

Jamison Roberts on Iowa

Only two B1G schools cracked his Top 8, and it's quite odd to see the Wildcats still in the mix. It's not like Iowa is a top school for producing quarterback talent, but that's something the Hawkeyes are looking to change these next few years with the likes of Jeremy Hecklinski and Tradon Bessinger.

"Coach Lester runs a West Coast offense, and he comes from the Kyle Shanahan tree. He knows quarterbacks, he knows offense, and he can develop guys. They have been consistently winning too," Roberts told Simmons.

When discussing his Top 8 Roberts said, "I have visited Duke, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. Coaches from all eight schools came down to see me and my family in January, and that gave us time to get to know them more and see what felt right. When I cut my list down, these schools made it because of a mixture of a lot of things, offensive fit, relationships and places I can really see myself. All of them have made me feel important.”

Iowa Must Pull Out All The Stops

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knowing Roberts is an Alabama native, there are quite a few schools on this list that have a huge location advantage. Not only that, but Roberts confirmed he grew up an Auburn fan so the Tigers already have a big lead on their competition, even without being one of the three schools he visited.

Simmons noted spring visits are on the horizon which could help swing things in Iowa's favor. Hawkeyes fans may wonder why this team is recruiting another quarterback with three talented arms on the roster, but in the age of the transfer portal, anything can happen at any given moment.

The team learned that the hard way this year with safety Koen Entringer. Even a team captain who poured their heart and soul into this team can just leave in an instant, and the last thing they want to do is be unprepared at the quarterback position.

