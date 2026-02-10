Iowa Guard Wins Back-To-Back Weekly B1G Honors

Bennett Stirtz had a week so nice he had to do it twice. To no surprise, the Iowa Hawkeyes guard was once again named B1G Co-Player of the Week.

Coming off a Co-Player of the Week award that was Iowa's first in over a year, Stirtz picked up right where he left off.

The 6'6'' senior played all but four seconds in Iowa's wins against Washington and Northwestern.

While it'd be nice to eventually see Stirtz win this award by himself, the B1G knew they had to acknowledge Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson who averaged 29.0 points, the same exact average as Stirtz.

Bennett Stirtz: Second Straight B1G Co-Player of the Week

Coming off a week where he averaged 29.0 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, it was a no-brainer to see his name included in this list once more. Wilkerson nearly matched his stats though which is why the Hawkeyes guard once again was stuck sharing the honors.

Wilkerson averaged 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 steals. Indiana went 1-1 during the week while Iowa won both of their games and ended a decade long drought. Having won six conference games in a row, Iowa is on cloud nine and they can thank Stirtz for most of that.

Stirtz' 36 point effort against the Wildcats speaks for itself. Not only did he set a career high in that game, but he is now tied for third when it comes to Iowa players for most points in a game at Carver. CHA is in for a treat every time Stirtz takes the floor and it's a real shame Hawkeyes fans are only able to watch him this year.

The Sky Is The Limit

There's a lot of season left.



BUT



Bennett Stirtz is putting together one of the best seasons (if not the best season) at point guard in Iowa history. The shot-making, calmness and killer mentality he brings to the court is just unmatched. https://t.co/deEzVH0Mp7 — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) February 9, 2026

There's no telling as to how good Stirtz can truly be. While he started the year struggling against ranked opponents, Stirtz has come into his own and is proving that with the right head coach, anything is possible.

That's not a knock on Stirtz talent, rather just high praise for first year head coach Ben McCollum. McCollum and Stirtz have been hand-in-hand for these past three and a half years as they have a career 109-17 record together.

McCollum is ready to take Stirtz to new heights after his collegiate career, but he knows Iowa will need someone to replace him which is far easier said than done. It'd be great to see another Hawkeye win a weekly award, but they at least know they're in good hands with Stirtz through the end of the season.

