Iowa Sees Biggest Fall in AP Top 25 This Season

Coming into the week at No. 10 with just one game on their schedule, it was nearly a lock the Iowa Hawkeyes would take care of business against Minnesota.

For whatever reason, that didn't happen. Instead, the Golden Gophers stormed into Carver and handed second year head coach Jan Jensen her first home loss of the season.

Many were questioning whether the team's losses to USC and UCLA would bump them out of the Top 10, but this Minnesota loss nearly pushed them out of the Top 15.

As of February 9, Iowa is ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25. They dropped five spots, which isn't the worst possible outcome as they'll look to regroup in a few days time.

Iowa Drops Five Spots in AP Top 25

NEW:



Iowa Women’s Basketball drops five spots to #15 in the latest AP Top 25 with their 18-5 overall record.



The Hawkeyes face #25 Washington on Wednesday. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) February 9, 2026

Iowa saw the biggest skid in the Top 25 as no other team dropped more than three spots. If it makes them feel any better, a grand total of three teams dropped three spots which shows how much of a slump some teams are in.

To no surprise, the Top 4 teams all stayed in-tact. No. 2 UCLA is coming off a huge win over No. 8 Michigan, 69-66. Keep in mind, the Hawkeyes host the Wolverines on February 22. Even with their loss to the Bruins, Michigan still increased a spot in the rankings.

Jensen certainly wasn't happy with her team giving up 91 points at home to a team that has now received the most votes of any unranked team (42). Minnesota is looking to creep into the Top 25, and their win over Iowa was certainly a huge statement.

Top 25 Showdown on February 11

.Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) shoots the ball near the basket against Minnesota on Feb. 5, 2026, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington hasn't looked great lately, but the Huskies went to Madison and knocked off Wisconsin in overtime, 91-86. That win saved their spot in the rankings, though they did fall from No. 24 to No. 25.

No. 15 Iowa hosts No. 25 Washington on February 11 as it's Iowa's first game since the 5th. Their week off may have come at the perfect time as this is their longest losing streak since January 5-19, 2025.

After not dropping back to back games all year long, Iowa needs to find a way to snap a three-game losing streak against a hungry Huskies squad. Seeing as they just won on the road while Iowa struggled mightily at home, one can only imagine how this Top 25 matchup could go.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!