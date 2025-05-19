WNBA Response to Iowa Icon Caitlin Clark's Clash with Angel Reese Falls Short
The college rivalry between Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese caught fire again in the 2025 WNBA season opener, overshadowing the Indiana Fever's decisive 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky.
And the drama didn't end on the court or at the final buzzer.
The series of events which continue to dominate post-game conversations—including Clark's triple-double— unfolded late in the third quarter, with the Fever in control of the game.
Tempers began to flare as Chicago Sky's Reese shoved Fever forward Natasha Howard in the back, leaving the former LSU star alone under the basket to corral the ensuing rebound. For a moment, play appeared to stop, but after no whistle was blown, Reese readied herself for what seemed to be an uncontested layup. However, Clark intervened with a hard foul which jarred the ball from Reese and sent her college rival to the floor:
Reese took issue with the severity of the foul, and sprang up to confront Clark. Fortunately, further extracurricular activities were avoided, as the pair were separated. With assistance from a teammate, Clark distanced herself from the situation as officials, players, and Chicago coaching staff pulled Reese off the court, preventing further escalation.
Reese remained heated during the ensuing official timeout—and put amateur lip-readers to work deciphering her off-color language as staff continued to hold her back on the team's sideline.
The hero of the minor scuffle was surely Fever center Aliyah Boston, who kept her cool, anticipated Reese's reaction, and quickly helped diffuse the situation before officials finally arrived. Boston stepped in between the pair, and preventing Reese's attempt to engage with Clark—who had turned her back from the play—by forcefully pushing her own teammate from behind and away from the altercation.
Fittingly, Boston received a technical foul and a fine for her efforts.
After a lengthy review by the officiating team, crew chief Roy Gulbeyan upgraded the "common foul" he originally called on Caitlin Clark to a "Flagrant Foul Penalty 1," which "is deemed not a legitimate basketball play." Reese also received a "verbal technical" foul for her aggressive, profanity-ridden response.
However, Gulbeyan stated Reese's technical foul was offset by a second technical by the Fever—and the technical foul was allegedly committed by Boston:
After the conclusion of the Fever's opening-day victory, Gulbeyan—who, ironically, missed Reece's original foul—received questions about the officiating decisions from Indy Star pool reporter Chloe Peterson. Peterson specifically inquired about the decision to upgrade Clark's foul to a "Flagrant 1," and also asked, "What did you see that led you to call a technical foul on Anger Reese and Aliyah Boston?"
The crew chief's explanation for Clark's foul was brief, but at least the question was answered. Gulbeyan didn't fare as well with his second response: "There is a physical taunt technical on Boston and a verbal technical on Reese, which offset."
With broadcast footage and countless viral replays showing no clear evidence of Boston’s alleged offense, this was the time for a detailed explanation. When presented with a direct question, refusing to provide a useful answer in a forum designed for this specific type of discourse was a clear missed opportunity—especially for a league striving for greater legitimacy and national attention.
As the WNBA’s popularity grows, players, fans, and media will continue to expect clearer answers and greater transparency than they were afforded on Saturday night.
When Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever and Angel Reese's Chicago Sky meet again on June 7, the game will be must-see TV. But unless the WNBA directly addresses these issues and clarifies its stance on the controversies from Saturday's matchup, attention will remain focused on the unresolved drama rather than the basketball itself.