Lip-Readers Think Angel Reese Had NSFW Message for Caitlin Clark After Hard Foul
The Chicago Sky suffered their first loss in a rocky start to their 2025 WNBA season that saw Angel Reese clash with Caitlin Clark in a heated moment during Saturday's game.
Clark helped lift the new-look Indiana Fever to a dominant 93-58 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and finished with a triple-double while Reese bagged a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds. The two stars directly came head-to-head in the third quarter, when Clark fouled Reese to prevent her from making an easy layup.
Reese was visibly upset after Clark's foul, which was later upgraded from a common foul to a Flagrant 1.
Lip-readers on social media watching the scenes unfold thought they saw Reese blast Clark with a few NSFW lines. Immediately following the foul, Reese seemed to say to Clark, "What the f--- is wrong with you?"
Then, when Reese was on the bench, she seemed to have more words for her rival: "You crazy as f---."
Take a look and see for yourself, though note audio was not available and so it's hard to confirm for sure that this is what Reese had to say to Clark:
Reese declined to elaborate on getting fouled by Clark after the Sky's loss and simply told reporters it was a "basketball play." Clark echoed the same sentiment.
The Fever won the series against the Sky last year (3-1) and already have the upper hand in 2025 after their season-opening win. The rival teams will meet two more times on June 7 and July 27.