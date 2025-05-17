SI

Lip-Readers Think Angel Reese Had NSFW Message for Caitlin Clark After Hard Foul

Reese was heated after getting fouled by Clark in Saturday's game between the Sky and Fever.

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @HoopHer
In this story:

The Chicago Sky suffered their first loss in a rocky start to their 2025 WNBA season that saw Angel Reese clash with Caitlin Clark in a heated moment during Saturday's game.

Clark helped lift the new-look Indiana Fever to a dominant 93-58 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and finished with a triple-double while Reese bagged a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds. The two stars directly came head-to-head in the third quarter, when Clark fouled Reese to prevent her from making an easy layup.

Reese was visibly upset after Clark's foul, which was later upgraded from a common foul to a Flagrant 1.

Lip-readers on social media watching the scenes unfold thought they saw Reese blast Clark with a few NSFW lines. Immediately following the foul, Reese seemed to say to Clark, "What the f--- is wrong with you?"

Then, when Reese was on the bench, she seemed to have more words for her rival: "You crazy as f---."

Take a look and see for yourself, though note audio was not available and so it's hard to confirm for sure that this is what Reese had to say to Clark:

Reese declined to elaborate on getting fouled by Clark after the Sky's loss and simply told reporters it was a "basketball play." Clark echoed the same sentiment.

The Fever won the series against the Sky last year (3-1) and already have the upper hand in 2025 after their season-opening win. The rival teams will meet two more times on June 7 and July 27.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA