Caitlin Clark Sidelined, but Fever Hint at Injury Return Timeline
Caitlin Clark is watching from the Indiana Fever sideline again on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Sparks, marking her fifth consecutive absence as the organization continues to prioritize her long-term health over an immediate return from a persistent left groin injury.
The Iowa Hawkeyes legend has missed 10 games due to injury this season, including the Fever's recent Commissioner's Cup Championship victory, compared to just nine games played.
After team practice on Friday, Fever head coach Stephanie White answered questions about her star guard's potential return to action on Saturday. White quickly replied that Clark "still hasn't gone full speed in a practice."
Ironically, in a video posted by Forbes' Indiana sports insider Tony East, Clark could be observed draining three-pointers behind White while the coach answered questions about the 2025 WNBA All-Star captain's immediate future.
White quickly pivoted to Clark's desire to play at full strength. "I think the biggest thing is she stated she's not a fan of minutes restrictions. If there's going to be a minutes restriction, maybe we'll hold her another game." The Fever head coach continued, "It's evaluating her again in the morning... and making a decision from there."
Again, I prioritize the long term: her long-term health and wellness and making sure when she comes back, she's 100 percent."
Although Clark's health remains the franchise's top concern, pressure for a quick return has been lessened by the Fever's relative success while their top player has been sidelined. Indiana has amassed a 5-4 record without Clark, and their 9-8 overall record ranks third in the Eastern Conference.
With the guard missing Saturday's game, the Fever's next contest—four days later on Wednesday, July 9—appears to be the date fans are most likely to see Caitlin Clark's long-awaited return to the court.