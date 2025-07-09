Class Of 2026 Recruit Reclassifies And Signs With Iowa Basketball
The Iowa Hawkeyes and new head coach Ben McCollum have added yet another intruiging player to the roster as they look ahead to the 2025 season.
It has been announced that former 4-star power forward recruit Trey Thompson from Greeneville, Tennessee, has reclassified from the 2026 class so that he can join Iowa this fall. On Wednesday, the program relayed that Thompson had reclassified and signed a scholarship agreement with the Hawkeyes.
“Trey has a level of versatility that we look for in all of our players,” McCollum said in a statement. “He’s 6-foot-8, he’s physical, can really shoot it and pass it. Trey processes the game quickly to be able to trigger offense, which should help us in Big Ten play.”
Thompson checks in at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds. He averaged 18.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 blocks on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit this past season. He was a two-time finalist for the Tennessee Class 3A Mr. Basketball award, which made him only the second player in state history to be named a two-time finalist. The other was Jakobi Gillespie.
The recruiting rankings were also high on Thompson. According to 247Sports, he's ranked as the No. 17 power forward in the 2025 class and the No. 1 hoops recruit from Tennessee. He's also ranked as a Top 100 player nationally, so he was undoubtedly a huge pickup for McCollum and the Hawkeyes.
McCollum has done a great job of remaking this Iowa roster to his liking as he looks to take over for Fran McCaffery. He's brought in several exciting players, especially via the transfer portal. The most exciting of them all is perhaps Drake transfer Bennett Stirtz, who averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season for the Bulldogs.
Iowa and McCollum can now add Thompson to that list of reasons to be excited about the start of the McCollum era.