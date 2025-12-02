Iowa HC Ben McCollum Shares Blunt Opinion of Team
At 7-0, the Iowa Hawkeyes are among the few relative surprises in B1G basketball thus far this season. With the Purdue Boilermarkers, Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans outlining the top of what has quickly become one of the nation's premier conferences, little has been left uncertain beyond those pedestal placements. The Hawkeyes were expected to compete to some extent, but a vision in which the team is battling for an "outside looking in" position at the conference's top three doesn't seem all that outlandish.
Seismic Opportunity at Hand
Now, specifically, the team has a chance to make a major splash towards that goal given their incoming matchup with the aforementioned Spartans. Ranked No. 7 nationally, the green and white have leveled numerous ranked opponents on their journey to a top 10 placement. Now, with Iowa coming to town, the latter team is facing down a seismic opportunity to make a statement.
Ahead of the duel, Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum joined The Field of 68 podcast to comment on the Spartans' hot success, as well as what he thinks of his own roster. Interestingly enough, the HC kept it real regarding his team's ceiling of talent.
"We've got pretty tough kids," McCollum said of his inaugural roster in Iowa City. "We've got good talent, probably not great talent, but we've got enough and our kids are tough, and they have something to prove," he continued.
Coming Together as a Unit
McCollum dove into the construction of his current roster; between four-year proteges like Bennett Stirtz and the team's drove of freshman talent, the bunch has options in every facet. The biggest thing, beyond putting the ball in the bucket, was ensuring that the players came together as a cooperative unit.
"And so, their ability to mesh together very quickly, and their ability to win with some of their toughness and edginess, has been really. refreshing for us. I wouldn't have thought that during the summer."
Even if Iowa isn't the most talented team in the NCAA, per say, McCollum's ultra consistent brand of basketball - proved by a nearly flawless Division 1 coaching record - has structured the team as one able to compete in spite of their own shortcomings.
One way or another, the game against Michigan State should serve as a proper buffer for a roster still finding their way, as well as an early litmus test as to what they could be capable of come March.
