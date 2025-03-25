Drake Made Ben McCollum Enticing Offer To Keep Him Away From Iowa Hawkeyes
The Drake Bulldogs did not want to lose head coach Ben McCollum to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Ultimately what was done was done, and Iowa got a tremendously exciting new head coach to replace Fran McCaffery.
That doesn't mean Drake Athletic Director Brian Hardin didn't take his best shot, though. In fact Scott Reister of KCCI is reporting that Drake not only offered McCollum a raise as well as more resources for NIL, but the Bulldogs were willing to make McCollum the highest-paid coach in Drake history.
This happened on Sunday, a day after No. 11-seed Drake lost to No. 3 Texas Tech in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament. McCollum apparently took the nights to think about it, though he did let Hardin know that he was leaning towards taking the opportunity at Iowa.
On Monday morning, it became official.
Ultimately, the chance to coach in the Big Ten for Iowa and "come home" was too great for McCollum. The Hawkeyes' new head coach grew up in Iowa City and he even attended Iowa basketball camps as a kid. Heck, his mother, Mary, earned undergraduate, master's and law degrees from the University of Iowa.
Those were ties to the Hawkeyes that Drake had no chance at breaking, even with some extra money in hand.
“Returning to Iowa City as the head coach of the Hawkeyes is a dream come true for me and my family," McCollum said in a statement upon his hiring.
Drake now has to move on to try to find another up-and-coming coach. Iowa in the meantime now has that superstar up-and-comer. McCollum won four NCAA Divison II national championships as head coach at Northwest Missouri State University and had a phenomenal one season at Drake.
McCollum led Drake to a school-record 31 wins. The Bulldogs won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles and they upset No. 6 Missouri in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament.
McCollum is a winner, and despite Drake's best attempt, he's now back in Iowa City.