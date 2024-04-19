Drew Thelwell Discusses Decision to Join Hawkeyes
The bond between Drew Thelwell and Iowa formed quickly.
The Morehead State guard entered the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes reached out. He visited. Game over.
"I had a gut feeling Iowa was going to be my home for the next year following the first conversations I had with the staff," Thelwell told HN.
The Orlando native visited Iowa City on Monday. He announced his Hawkeye commitment on Wednesday.
"Their playing style, vision and passion for the program made it an easy choice for me. Once I got on campus and got to meet my future teammates, it sealed the deal for me. I knew I wanted to make an impact on this program," he said.
Thelwell also strongly considered Miami. Michigan, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, UCF, TCU, SMU, West Virginia, South Carolina and quite a few others showed interest.
Thelwell (6-3, 195) spent three seasons at the Ohio Valley Conference school, where last year he led the league in assists (6.2 APG). He averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals at 6-3, 195 pounds.
"One of my biggest strengths as a player is my vision on the court. I think that will be one of my biggest contributions to the team, being able to get the ball to the right spaces and players," he said.
"My personal strengths combined with the other extremely talented players on the team will make an impact next season for sure."
Iowa junior-to-be Josh Dix was Thelwell's student-athlete host during the visit.
"He is a great guy and made me feel very welcome from the start. All of the players I met felt like family right away, which is important to me. Relationships off of the court matter just as much as they do on the court, and I valued the team’s characteristics a lot," Thelwell said.
The Hawkeyes lost two of their 2023-24 point guards to the portal. Tony Perkins, a second-team all-Big Ten selection, landed at Missouri. Dasonte Bowen hasn't yet announced that he's chosen a new school.
Thelwell will join sophomore-to-be Brock Harding (3.4 points, 2.6 assists) at the point.
“We are excited to welcome Drew to the Hawkeye family,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a press release. “Drew has a complete skill set with exceptional passing abilities and most importantly, he’s a winner. He will be a tremendous fit for our program.”
Morehead State reached the NCAA Tournament this winter. Head Coach Preston Spradlin left to take the same position at James Madison after the season. Even with the staff change, Thelwell found leaving the Kentucky school difficult.
"MSU will forever hold a special place in my heart. I was able to build my skills and make relationships that I will never forget. It’s extremely hard to leave a program and coaches you’ve been with for four years. They become your family. However, I knew it was time for me to take the next step," he said.
Since announcing he'd be a Hawkeye, Thelwell has felt the love from supporters. He plans on helping their team's next edition get back to the NCAA Tournament after it missed out for the first time in five seasons.
"Fans are such an important piece to a successful program, and the Iowa fan base is unbelievable. I appreciate all the support I have already received, and I can’t wait for this team to make you all proud Hawkeyes next season," he said.
Thelwell's addition leaves Iowa with two open scholarships for '24-25. Eleven are spoken for in the form of returnees Payton Sandfort (if he returns to school), Josh Dix, Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, Ladji Dembele, Pryce Sandfort, Even Brauns and Riley Mulvey, and incoming freshmen Cooper Koch and Chris Tadjo.