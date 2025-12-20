Iowa Suffers Worst Loss of Season to No. 1 UConn

Facing the reigning National Champions is no easy feat. The Iowa Hawkeyes made the trip to New York with a full week's rest knowing that's exactly what they needed to take on No. 1 UConn.

In the end, the Huskies were far too much for Jan Jensen's squad. Youth and inexperience played a factor, but Geno Auriemma has built a dynasty that seems unstoppable.

UConn came out on top, 90-64. The Huskies improved to 12-0 as they handed the Hawkeyes their second loss of the season. While Iowa made a dent in Iowa State's lead, they failed to do so in the Champions Classic.

Iowa is Still Nowhere Near UConn's Level

Final Score: Iowa 64, UConn 90 — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 20, 2025

Come March, this is a conversation that can be revisited. At this point in the season though, UConn has proven time and time again why they are the unanimous No. 1 team. The Huskies non-conference schedule is no cakewalk as they've now knocked off No. 20 Louisville, No. 6 Michigan, No. 16 USC, and No. 11 Iowa.

To make it even more impressive, UConn has won those games by a combined 70 points. With only No. 20 Notre Dame and No. 17 Tennessee left as ranked opponents on their schedule, coach Auriemma is well on his way to another undefeated season.

According to ESPN's Win Probability, Iowa's highest of the game was 9.9%. That came just three minutes into the game after Taylor McCabe secured a defensive rebound with the Hawkeyes trailing, 4-3.

Key Learning Experience For the Hawkeyes

Games like this wouldn't be played if there wasn't something to learn from it. Coming into the game, Iowa knew what they were signing up for. Ultimately, it was a risk-free non-conference game. Everyone already expected them to lose as they were nearly 30 point underdogs going into the game.

Had Iowa done the unthinkable and pulled off the upset, no one would be mad at the Hawkeyes for scheduling this game. Sure, they lost by 26, but this loss shouldn't move them down too far in the upcoming AP rankings.

The committee knows how tough Iowa is, and they already proved they respect Iowa. When they didn't fall from No. 11 after losing to Iowa State, it showed just how much these ranked games mean. The top teams in the nation are here to stay, and Iowa is among the teams in that list. There's no doubt coach Jensen will get the Hawkeyes back on track and they'll rebound after Christmas against Penn State.

