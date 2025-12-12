Boise State vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Bucked Up LA Bowl
The Mountain West’s back-to-back champs are headed out to California. Boise State will face Washington in the LA Bowl on Saturday as an 8.5-point underdog after securing its latest conference title in a convincing fashion against UNLV. Washington is hoping to bounce back from its loss to No. 5 Oregon and finish the year on a high note.
Things didn’t end well for the Broncos the last time these two teams met, as the Huskies rolled to a 56-19 win behind Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. There have been plenty of personnel changes on both sides since then, though. Dylan Riley has emerged as a dynamic first-string running back following Ashton Jeanty’s departure and could be tested by one of the nation’s better run defenses in this matchup.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Boise State vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boise State: +6.5 (-110)
- Washington: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Boise State: +260
- Washington: -330
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boise State vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Boise State: 9-4
- Washington: 8-4
Boise State vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Boise State
Maddux Madsen: Madsen returned from injury for the Mountain West Championship and threw for 289 yards and three scores to go along with a rushing touchdown. Only one player has gone over 50 rushing yards against the Huskies in their previous five games, so there’s a chance Riley will get off to a slow start. Madsen’s accuracy has been a little sporadic this year, but he has thrown for multiple scores six times this season.
Washington
Demond Williams Jr.: Williams has been one of the Big Ten’s most productive and accurate quarterbacks this season. He’s thrown for 2,850 yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his passes. Williams has also showcased dual-threat ability with 595 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He might need to get creative outside the pocket against Boise State’s strong pass defense.
Boise State vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
This game will take place at a neutral venue and Boise State has been outright abysmal against the spread away from home. The Broncos have covered in just one of the five road games they’ve played in this season. They also haven’t covered as underdogs this season.
The Huskies had their fair share of struggles against the tough teams in the Big 10, but are 6-3 against the spread as favorites. Their defense which is giving up just 19.4 points per game, has a lot to do with that.
Washington can match Boise State’s scoring production and has better defensive stats against much better competition and can improve to 7-0 against the spread in the all-time series.
PICK: Washington -8.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.