Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Caitlin Clark Explodes in Return From Injury for Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark wasted no time in her first game back for the Indiana Fever.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes star scored a team-high 32 points for the Fever, helping them beat defending WNBA champion New York 102-88.
Of Clark’s 32 points, 25 came in the first half.
The second-year WNBA player made three 3-pointers in a 45-second span. The Fever’s X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video of that sequence.
Clark’s prolific first half allowed Indiana to lead 53-50 at halftime. She scored seven more points in the second half, and the Fever outscored the Liberty 49-38 in the final 24 minutes.
Clark shot 11-of-20 (55%) from the field. She finished the game with seven 3-pointers, eight rebounds and nine assists in 31 minutes.
The point guard missed three weeks with a quad strain. Her last game before Saturday was on May 24, when the Fever lost 90-88 against the Liberty.
In five games in 2025, Clark is averaging 19 points, 6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
READ MORE IOWA HAWKEYES
Iowa Hawkeyes Add Intriguing JUCO Wide Receiver in Transfer Portal
Iowa Hawkeyes QB Lands Staggering NFL Draft Outlook
Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Named in Gargantuan Boston Celtics Trade Proposal
Clark’s WNBA stardom comes after she became a legend in Iowa City.
In four seasons with the Hawkeyes, Clark was a three-time unanimous first-team All-American and won the John R. Wooden Award — given to college basketball’s most outstanding player — twice. She averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists during her senior season, 2023-24, at Iowa.
Clark is a native of Des Moines, and she played high school basketball at Dowling Catholic. She was a four-year varsity player at the school, eventually becoming the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2020, per ESPN, and winning Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
As a rookie in the WNBA, Clark was similarly dominant.
She started all 40 games for the Fever, averaging 19.2 points and a league-high 8.4 rebounds per game. Clark won Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-WNBA First Team.
The Fever got back to .500 with Saturday's win, as they now stand 5-5.
The loss was New York’s first of the year, as the Liberty entered Saturday 9-0. The team’s duo of Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu allowed them to win their first-ever WNBA title a year ago.
Clark and the Fever will next take the hardwood on Tuesday, when Indiana hosts the Connecticut Sun. That game, scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m., will be televised on NBA TV.