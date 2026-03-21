Film Study: Why Iowa Will Defeat Fairleigh Dickinson in NCAA Tournament

The last thing the Iowa Hawkeyes want to do is sleep on their first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 30-4 for a reason. Three of those four losses have come on the road, so that certainly favors Iowa, especially when you look at who some of those losses were against.

Iowa was humbled by UCLA in the Big Ten Championship, but it's not like the Knights have played anyone remotely close to the Bruins this season.

Second-year head coach Jan Jensen is prepared and ready to make the most of this year's tournament, one that could see Iowa play one more home game as long as they take care of business in this one.

FDU's Winning Streak Doesn't Make up for Strength of Schedule

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen looks on against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

According to Warren Nolan, Iowa had the toughest strength of schedule in the nation. Their SOS came in at 0.6327 as their opponents had a combined record of 648-324.

While one may think that's only because Iowa plays in the B1G, it's worth noting there are only four B1G teams in the Top 10. Iowa is No. 1 with UCLA at No.4 and then USC and Michigan come in at No. 9 and No. 10.

Of the 363 Division I teams that have an SOS ranking, FDU comes in at No. 361. No, that's not an error. There are only two teams below the Knights when it comes to their 0.4035 SOS ranking. Their opponents this year were a combined 350-545, which really puts things into perspective.

Iowa Has a Clear Height Advantage

Iowa center Layla Hays (12) shoots the ball against Minnesota forward Finau Tonga (31) on Feb. 5, 2026, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FDU has a few players on their roster that are listed as forwards but are under six feet tall. Ava Heiden, Iowa's standout 6'4'' center, should be able to have her way against this Knights squad.

Freshman forward Leah Crosby stands 6-foot-1 and has started all 34 games this year. She's joined by a 5-foot-11 junior forward, Rebecca Osei-Owusu, but those two are nowhere near what Iowa has with Heiden and 6-foot-2 senior Hannah Stuelke.

Iowa is far from the tallest team in the world, but they also have quality freshman bench players like 6-foot-5 Layla Hays and 6' Addie Deal, who could make a ton of noise in this one. FDU is already coming to Carver as massive underdogs, but upon further research in this film study lesson, it's not hard to understand why. Just hours before tipoff, ESPN Analytics gives Iowa a 98% chance to win.

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