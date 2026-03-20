How to Watch: Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson NCAA Tournament First Round Game

Iowa Hawkeyes fans are able to enjoy both the men's and women's teams in March Madness for the first time in a few years.

One day after the men's squad takes on Clemson, Iowa's women will host a game against Fairleigh Dickinson.

FDU comes into Iowa City with a dominant 22-game winning streak, one that makes them seem like an unstoppable force. After taking a deeper look at their resume, it's important to note they've already lost to Purdue and Rutgers this season, two teams who Iowa beat with relative ease.

There aren't a ton of common opponents to go off of, but FDU lost to Rutgers by 10 points while Iowa beat them by 43. Now, all eyes will be on their first round matchup, one where the Hawkeyes get to play on their home court.

How to Watch No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson

You knew this was coming 😏



Tickets for the NCAA First & Second Rounds are officially 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭! pic.twitter.com/ujxwM7e8lX — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 17, 2026

Date: March 21

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Where: Carver Hawkeye Arena

How to Watch: ESPN

Iowa announced tickets are sold out so fans will be forced to watch from home or listen on the radio. Both options are available, as long as listeners are in the correct portion of the Hawkeye Radio Network.

Where to Listen to Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Hawkeye Radio Network has listeners covered in Iowa along with portions of Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. In total, more than 40 stations will be broadcasting the first round game.

Rob Brooks will be on the call with Kathryn Reynolds for the radio broadcast. Fans can tune in 30-minutes early for the pregame show leading up to Iowa's matchup.

Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Preview

Tip time is set! 😎



3 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sLnbB7NODh — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 16, 2026

Iowa will be in-front of a national audience once again as ESPN plays host to their first round battle. Just 24 hours before tipoff, ESPN Analytics gives Iowa a 98% chance to secure a first round victory. Not only that, but they are set to host the Knights as 31.5 point favorites.

The Hawkeyes haven't won a game by 32 points since they handled Lindenwood, 102-68, back on December 13. Conference wise, their biggest win came against Wisconsin on March 1, 81-52.

Iowa is coming off a lopsided 51 point loss that FDU is going to look to take advantage of. That's going to be far easier said than done, but at the end of the day that's why these games are played. One should expect a big performance out of Ava Heiden, per usual, and watch out for Kylie Feuerbach's defense as the Knights could be in way over their heads knowing they haven't lost since December 29, 2025.

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