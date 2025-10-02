Five-Star Recruit Reveals Reason Behind Iowa Commitment
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has landed one of the top recruits for the second straight season. After securing the commitment of five-star recruit Addie Deal in March last year, the program has struck gold again.
McKenna Woliczko, No. 6 recruit in the 2026 class as per ESPN, has officially committed to Iowa. The 6-foot-2 forward picked Iowa over South Carolina, USC, and Ohio State. She announced her decision on Wednesday via her social media handles.
“H💛ME #committed @iowawbb,” Woliczko wrote.
Woliczko is the No. 2 power forward and the No. 2 player from California. She made her official trip to Iowa during the weekend of August 30 and made her pick a month later. The youngster talked to ESPN following her commitment to Jan Jensen’s team.
“There were no cons to either of them,” Woliczok said. “That’s what I feel like was the hardest part. After my visits, I was like, ‘I could see myself at both places.’ Both places were full of great people, whether that was teammates, coaches, anything. And so I wish I could live two lives to be able to go to either one of those schools, but obviously that’s not how it works.”
Woliczko said she could not believe the buzz about her commitment to Iowa, not just locally but nationally. She revealed that she got along with everyone on her official visit, but Iowa guard Taylor Stremlow was with her throughout the visit.
Iowa’s latest addition believes the program can help her fulfill her goals.
"I have the utmost confidence in the Iowa staff,” Woliczko said. “I think that they can do something great, and with the people they're recruiting, like Addison Bjorn, Jenica Lewis, those are people that can help bring the team to the Final Four, and I'm very confident in that."
Woliczko revealed it was a massive decision for her, and she was very confused before reaching her decision.
"There were days where it would be one school and then days where it would be Iowa. Finally, it was like, I know it's Iowa, I just have to go with my gut feeling. We slept on it, sat on it for a couple days and it was still Iowa," Woliczko said.
In her sophomore season, Woliczko averaged 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game at Archbishop Mitty High School. Her junior season was cut short by an ACL injury. Iowa finished 23-11 last season, extending its 20+ win season and NCAA tournament streak. If the program continues to land the nation’s top talent, it won’t be long before they are crowned the national champions.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!