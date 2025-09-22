Iowa Women's Basketball Reaches Season Ticket Milestone
For the third consecutive season, the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has sold out of season tickets. Caitlin Clark's dynasty has left a lasting impact on the Hawkeyes' women's squad who can say they reached a milestone that surpasses the men's ticket sales.
Clark paved the way for Iowa women's basketball as part of her stellar career from 2020-24. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, being selected by the Indiana Fever. An injury has prevented Clark from participating in the 2025 playoffs despite the Fever's involvement.
Even though Clark is no longer a Hawkeye, the 23-year-old began to build a dynasty. Iowa may not have won any championships with her around, but the Hawkeyes have now set the standard when it comes to season ticket holders. No one wants to give up their seat as Jan Jensen enters her second year as head coach.
Jensen, who enters her 26th season with the team, knows the success long before the Clark era. Iowa has made 22 postseason appearances with Jensen as part of the coaching staff. The Hawkeyes went 23-11 last season as Jensen became just the third coach in history to notch 20+ wins in her first season.
Following Lisa Blunder is no easy feat, but Jensen has been waiting patiently for her moment. Not only did they win 20+ games for the ninth straight season, but Jensen guided the Hawkeyes to their seventh consecutive tournament appearance. They may have lost in the second round last year, but there's plenty of hope around this team making another run to the Championship game.
Bailey Turner, the Associate Director of Strategic Communications for Iowa Women's Basketball wrote, "Details regarding the UI student ticket program, and limited single-game ticket availability for select games, will be made available at a later date."
On the heels of announcing their Big 10 conference schedule, Iowa awaits their season opener on November 3 vs. Southern. They will play three straight home games against Southern, Evansville, and Drake. Their first road game is on November 16 at Northern Iowa, followed by a pair of games in Orlando for the WBCA Showcase.
Senior Jada Gyamfi was featured on the team's conference schedule announcement, which begins play on December 6 against Rutgers. The Hawkeyes season comes to a close on March 1 against Wisconsin.
A marquee non-conference showdown will have the world watching as Iowa takes on UConn at the Shark Beauty Women's Champions Classic on December 20.
