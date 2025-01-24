Former Iowa Star Needs Major NBA Trade Deadline Shakeup
Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray is kind of between a rock and a hard place, as he has shown improvement in certain areas this NBA season, but can't seem to get consistent playing time.
There is one way he can benefit: a big trade, and that doesn't mean him getting dealt. It means players getting minutes in front of him being jettisoned.
The Blazers are a rebuilding team, so it would make sense for them to move Jerami Grant ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, which would unquestionably open up some floor time for Murray.
Murray is averaging 4.5 points and 2.4 rebounds over 14.6 minutes per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from three-point range.
Make no mistake: those numbers aren't good, but it's hard to really get a good read on Murray when his playing time has been so sporadic.
If Portland moves Grant, Murray would definitely see an uptick in minutes, and at that point, we would be able to get a much better idea of just how good the former Iowa Hawkeyes star is.
His overall shooting percentage has certainly improved, as he made just 39.6 percent of his field-goal attempts during his rookie campaign last season. However, his perimeter shot obviously needs some work, as does his all-around feel for the game.
In Murray's defense, it's difficult to build confidence when you aren't getting regular minutes, so the Iowa product would absolutely stand to benefit in a major way if the Blazers decide to move Grant in the coming weeks, which is certainly possible.
Murray posted 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game during his final season with the Hawkeyes in 2022-23, so we have seen him play at a high level before. Whether or not that can translate onto the NBA level is anyone's guess, and we won't find out until Portland clears some room for him.