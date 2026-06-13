Former Iowa Star Backs Five-Star Recruit McKenna Woliczko

Being a five-star recruit comes with its own unique set of circumstances, fair or not.



There is the expectation to contribute right away, expectations of production from fans, and a hope that they can be the reason a team takes things to the next level.



For McKenna Woliczko, she has embraced all of that and is accustomed to the spotlight. Already a McDonald's All-American and two-time FIBA gold medalist, she can handle the pressure.



Still, it can be a relief when you know you have someone in your corner, just as Woliczko does with former Iowa women's basketball star Kate Martin.

Kate Martin offers immense support for McKenna Woliczko

Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin (20) reacts after a basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A downright star at Iowa, Kate Martin played in 163 games over five years with the Hawkeyes. She was the definition of a gritty, glue-type player who did the dirty work to let Caitlin Clark play free. Without Martin, the Final Four runs are in question.





While at Iowa, she wore No. 20, which carries some significance due to her play. McKenna Woliczko also wore the same number at Archbishop Mitty, her high school.



Fortunately, Martin was ahead of the question and had already given the green light to Woliczko.



"Kate Martin already messaged me wishing me the best of luck and gave me permission to wear her jersey, which I appreciate," Woliczko said.

It's not one of the three retired Iowa WBB numbers, but McKenna Woliczko got approval to wear #20 for the Hawkeyes.



The five-star forward arrives on campus on Thursday.



STORY🏀: https://t.co/bRTKe4S6va pic.twitter.com/NnS18idkzb — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) June 10, 2026

A new era of Iowa womens' basketball is coming

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; McKenna Woliczko (20) drives to the basket against Savannah Swords (8) during the McDonalds All American Girls Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Enough time has passed in Iowa City since the Caitlin Clark era. That isn't to say it will be forgotten, as she is immortalized on Iowa's new court, but it is time for Iowa to enter its next chapter.

That chapter begins with the newcomers making their way to Iowa City. Headlined by McKenna Woliczko this year, the Hawkeyes and head coach Jan Jensen are putting together a series of recruiting classes that have the program on an upward trend.



Kate Martin, who is an Iowa fan favorite, has blended that era of Iowa women's basketball with this one in a supportive manner that shows this new team it's their era, but the confidence from previous teams is behind them.

Does permission for jersey numbers really matter?

Looking at this in a vacuum, the answer is simple: no.



It's a jersey. It's a number. It is what it is. We overthink a lot of these things.



But, you know what does matter? It avoids any unnecessary drama. I played college football. I wanted my number. In a way, it is a layer of subconscious comfort. It's something normal in a world of change that is entering college sports.



With players getting NIL deals that make your eyes pop and one-year contracts worth more than NFL players, this is a small act from Kate Martin that is the cherry on top.