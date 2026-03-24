Four Players Who Won't Be on Iowa WBB in 2026-27 Season

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ season came to an end against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second round of the NCAA tournament, in what was a disappointing result.

This team was hoping to make it farther than it did, though there can’t be anything done about that now. All that’s left is to focus on the future of the Hawkeyes and their roster. Who will return next season, and arguably more importantly, who will be gone?

Several key pieces of this Iowa squad will be departing the program in the offseason, meaning that this roster, which finished second in the Big Ten and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, will have to figure out a way to bounce back without some integral weapons next season.

Who the Hawkeyes add is a question for another time. Today, let’s see who the team is losing as it looks to improve during the 2026-27 season.

Stuelke Headlines the Departures for Iowa

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) reaches for a loose ball March 23, 2026 during a Round of 32 NCAA March Madness game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the greatest loss for Iowa is senior forward Hannah Stuelke. A native of Cedar Rapids, Stuelke played for the Hawkeyes for four seasons and made an impact in every which way. She finished her senior campaign averaging 13.4 points and nine rebounds a game, the latter being a career high. Overall, Stuelke put up 11.5 points a game throughout her time in Iowa City, though her impact — both on and off the court — extended well beyond her scoring abilities.

Other players who will be departing the program are senior guard Taylor McCabe, graduate guard Kylie Feuerbach and senior forward Jada Gyamfi.

McCabe, in particular, made an impact this past season, the culmination of four years of improvement. She averaged 8.1 points per game, though she was injured in the team’s win over Ohio State on Jan. 25 and missed the rest of the year. She isn't eligible for a medical redshirt due to the fact that the injury occurred in the second half of the season and that she played more than 30% of the team's games.

Despite both Feuerbach and Gyamfi seeing somewhat limited playing time — Feuerbach did end up averaging around 28 minutes a game, but her overall production was somewhat limited — both will be missed on and off the court.

What's the Future Outlook for the Hawkeyes?

If the transfer portal doesn’t raid Iowa’s roster in the offseason, then this team should be in relatively similar form heading into next year.

There will, of course, be the turnover from the players who have run out of eligibility, but with how young the team is, everything should be ready to go for the 2026-27 campaign. Despite the loss to Virginia, the future, which will be led by the likes of Ava Heiden and Chazadi Wright, looks bright for the Hawkeyes.

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