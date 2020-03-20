HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Garza Named To AP All-American First Team

Iowa center Luka Garza was named to the Associated Press All-American first team on Friday. (Reese Strickland/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa center Luka Garza was named to the Associated Press All-American first team on Friday, becoming the first Hawkeye first-teamer in 68 years.

Garza received 63 first-team votes by the 65-person media panel.

The Associated Press is one of four outlets used by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-America teams, along with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, United States Basketball Writers Association, and Sporting News. Garza was named to the first-team All-American team by Sporting News last week, and the USBWA and the NABC are expected to make their announcements next week.

Garza joins Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as the only Hawkeye players named to the AP first team.

Six news outlets have already named Garza as its national player of the year — Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, and ESPN. Garza is the first Iowa men’s basketball player to earn national player of the year distinction.

Garza is a finalist for five national awards — Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and the Lute Olson Award.

Garza had 740 points, a new program single-season record, and had 305 rebounds this season. He averaged 26.2 points in Big Ten play on his way to winning the conference's player of the year award.

He scored 20 points or more in a school-record 16 straight Big Ten games, the longest streak by any player in the Big Ten since Ohio State's Dennis Hopson 16 in 1987.

GARZA'S POSTSEASON HONORS

Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, and ESPN National Player of the Year

• Dick Vitale and Andy Katz’s National Player of the Year

Sporting News, AP, CBS, NBC, ESPN, Stadium, USA Today First-Team All-America

• Big Ten player of the year

• USBWA District VI Player of the Year

• Naismith Trophy Finalist

• Wooden Award National Ballot

• Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Trophy Semifinalist

• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Finalist

• Lute Olson Award Top 30

 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lee Named Finalist For Hodge Trophy

Iowa 125-pounder is one of eight wrestlers under consideration.

John Bohnenkamp

Bowen Waits To See What Happens Next With NBA Schedule

Former Iowa player is an assistant with the Denver Nuggets.

John Bohnenkamp

The Big Board: Where Do Hawkeyes Rank?

Iowa won't have its Pro Day, but Wirfs and Epenesa have already made their case.

John Bohnenkamp

The Best Of Iowa's First-Round NCAA Tournament Games

Ranking the Hawkeyes' top games in the modern era.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Garza Wins Basketball Times Player Of The Year

It's the sixth national POY honor for the Iowa center.

John Bohnenkamp

Doyle Named To AP All-American Team

Iowa senior guard was a third-team selection.

John Bohnenkamp

NFL Free Agency: Blythe Stays With Rams

Former Iowa offensive lineman agrees to 1-year deal.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Close The Season In The National Rankings

Iowa is No. 25 in final AP poll

John Bohnenkamp

Simulating The Bracket: How Did It End For The Hawkeyes?

One simulation has Iowa advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.

John Bohnenkamp

DeJean Commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa prep is now part of 2021 class.

John Bohnenkamp