Hannah Stuelke Could Join Elite Iowa Company vs. Illinois

There have only been six Iowa Hawkeyes to record 1,500+ points and 850+ rebounds in their career.

The likes of Caitlin Clark, Megan Gustafson, Cindy Haugejorde, Toni Foster, Tangela Smith and Morgan Johnson have already done so.

Now, all of the attention is on Hannah Stuelke. Iowa's senior forward has two regular season games remaining to secure seven points in order to do so.

Impressively enough, Stuelke's career rebound total already sits at 852. She's a Top 10 rebounder in program history, but now is looking to join another select group of Hawkeyes who will forever go down in history.

Hannah Stuelke Needs Seven Points vs. Illinois

Bailey Turner, the associate director of strategic communications for Iowa women's basketball, posted this statistic on February 24. Stuelke is closer than ever to joining her former teammate Caitlin Clark in the record books. Most importantly, she has a chance to do it at home.

Coming off an emotional senior day victory against No. 6 Michigan, Iowa is riding a ton of momentum. Stuelke recorded a double-double that game, something that may have flown under the radar due to how dominant Ava Heiden was in that one as well.

Either way, both had double-doubles but it's arguably far more impressive for Stuelke as she had missed the game prior due to injury. Her game high 12 rebounds helped her reach the 850 mark, now it's just a matter of getting those last seven points.

Stuelke Has Scored at Least Seven Points in a Game Since December 6

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) shoots against the Michigan Wolverines Feb. 22, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have only been two occasions this season where the Iowa native scored fewer than seven points. The first of which was on November 16 against Northern Iowa when she went 2-6 from the field, scoring only four points in 19 minutes. Roughly one month later, she played just 15 minutes in Iowa's conference opener, going 0-3 from the field but was 3-6 from the charity stripe.

Stuelke averages 29.6 minutes per game so it's easy to see why she didn't live up to the hype in either of those games. Those were early season blowouts that allowed second year head coach Jan Jensen an opportunity to get some bench players valuable minutes early into their careers.

Stuelke was that player at one point, but no longer. She's started all but three games in her last three seasons as everything about her game continues to get better. In her final regular season game at CHA, Stuelke needs just seven points to reach 1,500 in her career.

