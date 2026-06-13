How Newest Iowa Basketball Commit Keller Daugherty Fits in with the Hawkeyes

The build is officially on in Iowa City for head basketball coach Ben McCollum and the Iowa Hawkeyes.



After a monstrous success of a 2025-26 season, he has landed strong portal additions for this season to continue the momentum. Not only that, Iowa is already eyeing a full year ahead: the 2027 recruiting class.



The Hawkeyes are getting busy with talent in that crop of prospects, with a new commitment from a lanky power forward being the newest recruit to commit to Iowa.

Three-star power forward Keller Daughtery commits to Iowa

Ben McCollum and the Iowa Hawkeyes' latest commitment comes from Keller Daughtery, a three-star prospect in the class of 2027. Daughtery is a product of Lee's Summit High School in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

NEWS: Keller Daugherty, a 6-foot-10 power forward in the 2027 class, has committed to Iowa, he tells @Rivals. https://t.co/EUbjwn2LKD pic.twitter.com/999MIfwOhQ — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 13, 2026

Keller Daughtery is currently a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 8 player in Missouri, the No. 25 overall power forward, and the No. 153 player in the class of 2027, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.



Daughtery's recruitment saw Iowa pull away early from the rest of the pack. The other offers Keller Daughtery had in play consisted of Oklahoma, Colorado State, Drake, Kansas City, and Iona.



Daughtery averaged 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game for Lee's Summit High School last season, his junior year.



The 6-foot-10 power forward is Iowa's first commit in the class of 2027.

Keller Daughtery's fit with the Iowa Hawkeyes

Keller Daughtery is a lengthy athlete who has a versatile skill set for his size. At 6-foot-10, Daughtery provides three-point shooting and athleticism to get up and down the court at his size.



Currently listed at just 215 pounds, Keller Daughtery will have to add some size once he gets to Iowa to compete in the highly physical Big Ten, but he has the frame to hold additional size, which could expand his game even further.



In his film, Daughtery shows fearlessness in attacking the rim on both the offensive and defensive ends, with strong finishes at the rim and an instinct for rim-protecting blocks.



He also brings quality footwork that gives him the ability to attack defenders downhill off the dribble and get to the rim against forwards lacking his same athleticism.



Daughtery's versatility, size, and length, paired with the instinctual play he has, make him a very fluid and natural fit for Ben McCollum's offense. He is another puzzle piece that allows McCollum and Iowa to go between playing big or small, pending the opponent.