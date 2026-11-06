How to Watch Iowa Basketball vs. Eastern Illinois, TV Channel, Game Notes, Info

After picking up a season-opening win over Lipscomb earlier this week, the Iowa Hawkeyes are getting back in action for some Friday night college hoops. The Hawkeyes (1-0) welcome the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for some early-season nonconference action.

As Iowa readies for the Panthers and looks to get to 2-0 on the young season, here's all the information you need to know prior to tip-off for the Hawkeyes and Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Eastern Illinois Game Notes and Info

Iowa Hawkeyes 2026-27 Record: 1-0



Iowa Head Coach: Ben McCollum, 2nd season at Iowa (25-13 at Iowa)



Eastern Illinois 2026-27 Record: 0-1



Eastern Illinois Head Coach: Marty Simmons, 6th season at Eastern Illinois (53-104 at Eastern Illinois)

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Eastern Illinois Panthers have met six previous times in history. The Iowa Hawkeyes hold a 5-1 advantage over the Panthers. Iowa enters this game after picking up a season-opening win over Lipscomb, while Eastern Illinois lost its opener to the Indiana Hoosiers.

How to watch Iowa vs. Eastern Illinois

The Iowa Hawkeyes remain home inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, for their second game of the season, which welcomes the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Iowa and Eastern Illinois get underway at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be aired on the Big Ten Network.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Eastern Illinois

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT



TV Channel: Big Ten Network



Streaming Service: Big Ten Network App



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Bobby Hansen (color analyst)



Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

What to watch for in Iowa vs. Eastern Illinois

It's pretty clear the Jaidyn Coon can make an instant impact for this team. In just 19 minutes, Coon posted 12 points and six rebounds in an ultra-efficient outing going 5-for-8 from the field. Does he get more minutes tonight? That's where my biggest intrigue lies.

Unsurprisingly, it's pretty clear that Tate Sage and Cooper Koch are going to man the wings and be this team's shooters. The other guard play is still sorting itself out. Ty'Reek Coleman and Kael Combs played about the same minutes, but Coleman looked strong in the opener.

It's the smallest of sample sizes, but Coleman posted 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, with just 2 turnovers. Combs had 7 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 turnovers. I expect this to continue to be rotational for most of the nonconference action before we see a cemented guard.

Lastly, does Andrew McKeever suit up and go tonight? He missed the opener, which forced Iowa to play a little bit smaller. Trevin Jirak got 21 minutes, but Cam Manyawu only saw 11 minutes of action, which somewhat surprised me. I am curious to see how Ben McCollum rotates down low.