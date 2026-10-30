These Iowa Hawkeyes Have the Most to Gain With a Strong Outing vs. Wisconsin

There's something about the Iowa Hawkeyes when they lose a game they shouldn't. While that does happen at a clip that's a tad bit higher than we would all like, Iowa has a way of responding. This team answers when its backs are against the wall. Just look at Iowa's record after losses.

This week, a group of Hawkeyes has an opportunity to right some wrongs and get back on track against the Wisconsin Badgers. It goes across all levels and is going to take a full-team effort to do it, but if this group figures it out, the Hawkeyes have as good a chance as any to get a win.

Tim Lester, Offensive Coordinator

I am going to chalk last week's offensive showing up as an anomaly for the Hawkeyes. Tim Lester had to react to quarterback changes, running backs putting the ball on the ground, and losing his top back. It was a lot.

But things felt clunky. Iowa felt like it didn't know if it wanted to run downhill, use the RPO game, or what the offensive game plan was. This week is the time to commit to a scheme and trust it over four quarters.

Iowa can run the ball, hit play-action passes, and take what's there. Wisconsin has a strong defense; this isn't the time to get cute. Tim Lester has shown an ability to adapt quickly, and with more than two years of evidence, he gets the benefit of the doubt that he will be ready this Saturday.

Hank Brown, QB

Hank, you're up. After a game against Minnesota that saw Hank Brown come in for Jeremy Hecklinski in relief, he is back in the starting quarterback role and has an opportunity to quiet a lot of noise if he can put together a quality performance.

Hank Brown doesn't need to sling the ball in this game. All he needs to do is hit the open, easy passes when they are there to move the chains and sustain drives. Avoiding turnovers has to be a top priority as well. If he can simply play a clean game, Iowa's offense is in a much better spot.

Xavier Styles, Safety

Xavier Styles got the start last week and remains the starting safety in this week's depth chart. Last week, he played a fine game, but had a lapse in judgment on Minnesota's 39-yard gain that set up the game-winning field goal. This is a golden opportunity to respond.

Iowa's front seven matches up well against Wisconsin's run game, which could create opportunities for Iowa's secondary to be hyper-aggressive against Wisconsin's subpar passing attack. Styles is right in the middle of this.

Wisconsin likes to get tight end Jacob Harris the ball. Styles could see plenty of action in the passing game covering Harris. Iowa needs Xavier Styles to run with him, contest the ball, and stay in the mix of the run game. This matchup sets up well for his style of play.