Iowa vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The No. 19-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten battle on Saturday night. Both teams sit at 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in the Big Ten thus far.

Iowa bounced back in a big way last week with a 30-0 win over Wisconsin after losing at Minnesota the previous week.

Meanwhile, Northwestern is looking to bounce back from a 34-26 loss at Oregon that ended a four-game winning streak.

Iowa has won four straight against Northwestern, most recently in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 10 matchup.

Iowa vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa +3 (-115)

Northwestern -3 (-105)

Moneyline

Iowa: +120

Northwestern: -142

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Iowa vs. Northwestern How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Ryan Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Iowa record: 6-2

Northwestern record: 6-2

Iowa vs. Northwestern Key Players to Watch

Aidan Chiles, Quarterback, Northwestern Wildcats

Aidan Chiles is having a strong season at Northwestern. The senior spent the last two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to the Wildcats to close out his collegiate career.

After throwing for 1,392 yards last season, Chiles is already at 1,898 yards this year, which ranks him 31st in the country in that category. He’s also thrown 13 touchdown passes with just one interception thus far, good for a QBR of 81.0, the 13th-best in the nation.

Chiles has also done plenty of damage with his legs this season. He’s scored a rushing touchdown in all eight games so far, totaling 10 scores and 274 yards on 86 carries.

Iowa vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick

Northwestern is undefeated at home so far this season, including a 34-13 upset win over Penn State to open October. The Wildcats haven’t really faced a tough opponent at home outside of the Nittany Lions, besides maybe a blowout win against Colorado in Week 2.

Iowa suffered its first road loss of the season two weeks ago at Minnesota as -7.5 favorites. It was a disappointing loss for the Hawkeyes, who got upset wins at Michigan and at Washington in their other two road contests.

I think Iowa will be able to build on last week’s shutout of Wisconsin to keep this a lower-scoring game, and the Hawkeyes should be able to at least keep it within three points, if not win outright.

Pick: Iowa +3 (-115)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.