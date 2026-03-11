Iowa Conference Tournament Hub: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions

Having fallen just one seed shy of earning a double-bye, the Iowa Hawkeyes must sit back and await their second round opponent on March 11.

Iowa comes into this year's tournament as the No. 9 seed. First year head coach Ben McCollum knows he must run through a gauntlet that could include potential opponents like No. 8 Ohio State, No. 1 Michigan, among two others.

This team would need to win five games in five days in order to win the championship, something that has eluded them since 2022.

That said, Iowa isn't exactly coming into the tournament with a lot of momentum. The three-time conference tournament champions have lost three in a row, including six of their last eight.

Iowa's First Game: March 11 vs. Oregon or Maryland

No. 9 Iowa will take on either No. 16 Oregon or No. 17 Maryland on March 11 at Noon EST on Peacock. The Hawkeyes are guaranteed at least one game in the tournament, and it's up to them to punch their ticket to the third round.

Seeing as there are 18 teams in the bracket, it's going to take a ton of durability and consistency to go far. Iowa can't be looking too far ahead, though it's worth noting their potential third-round opponent is someone they beat with relative ease in the regular season.

Potential Third Round Matchup vs. Ohio State

Should Iowa defeat either the Ducks or Terrapins, they would play at Noon EST, on Peacock once again. That game would take place the very next day, March 12, with Ohio State having a slight advantage as they're coming in with an extra day of rest.

Keep in mind, Iowa took down the Buckeyes in the regular season, 74-57. That game was quite recent, having taken place on February 25. That said, Iowa also fell to Maryland on February 11, and that's quite concerning as the Terrapins are the second to lowest ranked team in the tournament.

Potential Rematch vs. Michigan

Final from CHA | No. 3 Michigan 71, Iowa 68 — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 6, 2026

Being the No. 9 seed means Iowa would have to run through No. 1 Michigan in the quarter-finals. That's no easy matchup to have, especially since that would be their third game in three days while the Wolverines got to sit back and wait.

McCollum wants revenge as Michigan left Iowa City with a narrow 71-68 victory on March 5. That is something that still haunts the Hawkeyes as they had a chance to at least take the nation's No. 3 team to overtime, but instead choked in the final minute.

