Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Sets Major New WNBA Record
Former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark just completed her first WNBA season with the Indiana Fever.
It has seemed like each and every night, Clark has broken a new record. Once again, to end the season, she has set a new major WNBA record.
As shared by StatMamba on X, Clark has now scored the most points by a point guard in WNBA history for a single season.
All season long, Clark has looked the part of an immediate superstar. Not only did she put up big-time individual numbers, she also led the Fever to the WNBA Playoffs.
Iowa fans could not be more proud of Clark. She has faced a ton of criticism and hate during her rookie season. Despite all of the noise around her, Clark has focused on basketball and has taken the high road.
It has been very clear that many of the women in the WNBA are not Clark fans. They have been vocal about dismissing what she has been doing and quite a few have taken cheap shots at her on the court.
Just like she did with the Hawkeyes, Clark just focuses on the game. She tries to let her play do the talking. That approach has continued working for her in Indiana just like it did at Iowa.
Next up for Clark will be the playoffs. The Fever are not expected to make a run, but with Clark leading the way anything is possible. She's more than capable of putting up monster games and leading her team to victory.
No matter what ends up happening in the postseason, Clark's rookie WNBA season has been a massive success. This record is just another sign of the success that she's found.