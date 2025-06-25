DeWanna Bonner Shares Special Message During Fever’s Win Over Storm
DeWanna Bonner was expected to play a big role with the Indiana Fever this year after signing a one-year deal with the team last offseason. However, it looks like that is not going to happen as she reportedly wants to leave the team after playing in just nine games.
The six-time All-Star started the first three games of this season before being replaced by Lexie Hull. She then came off the bench for the next six games but has since been absent from the team.
She wasn't in Seattle for Tuesday night's win over the Storm but she did share a post on social media during the game as she posted pictures of her kids with the message: "My greatest loves!!I love you!"
While it remains unclear when a decison will be made on her status with the Fever, it's clear she's looking for a new chapter. For now, it seems like she'll be getting in some good family time away from the basketball court.