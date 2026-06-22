The college basketball head coaching carousel was already a circus earlier this year. The button has been pressed again with arguably the biggest shakeup yet.



Dusty May, who led the Michigan Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament National Championship just a few months ago, is departing Ann Arbor. May is headed to the NBA to take over as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.



The rumors, names tied to the opening, and possibilities are going to be endless - Mike Boynton Jr. will likely be the interim head man - but do the Iowa Hawkeyes need to worry about Ben McCollum being called for the job?

Why Michigan won't call Ben McCollum

Let's start with why this move isn't happening.



First, Ben McCollum is an Iowa City native. He has been on the record calling this his dream job multiple times and a destination gig. Does he really leave after one year, which saw an Elite 8 trip?

I don't see a world in which that happens, especially after it was reported that Ben McCollum turned down the UNC interview, which is one of the flagship head-coaching jobs at a blue-blood program.



It can't be forgotten that Iowa and McCollum agreed to a long-term contract extension running through the 2031-32 season, with substantial raises. That is a commitment from McCollum and Iowa to keep this thing going for a while.

Why Michigan would Ben McCollum

Ben McCollum wins. If we know anything about the University of Michigan sports and its athletic department, that is the top priority, regardless of how it happens, as we have seen in recent history.



McCollum has won everywhere he has gone, and Michigan would be the stop with essentially unlimited resources at his disposal. How he has won the last two years at Iowa and Drake fit Michigan's profile, too.

At Iowa and Drake, McCollum relied on a roster constructed of transfer portal talents. With the money Michigan has, McCollum could build a super-roster every year.



He has a similar background to Dusty May as well. May started his head coaching career at Florida Atlantic, where he made the Final Four. McCollum got his first Division I shot at Drake, a program he took to the NCAA Tournament.



Should Michigan be seeking the long-term answer, Ben McCollum is younger than Dusty May, too. McCollum is currently 45, while May is 49.

Final Verdict

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

I would be shocked if you don't see Ben McCollum's name floated as a potential replacement. He's the trendy name linked to openings at high-profile programs. It's the natural link.



Now, does McCollum answer the call? That's one that's hard to ignore. Michigan could easily throw upwards of $5 million at Ben McCollum to lure him away from Iowa, a number I am not sure the Hawkeyes could, or would, match.

At the end of the day, despite rumors that are inevitable, McCollum stays put in Iowa City, and like the North Carolina job, not getting involved here confirms his belief in turning Iowa into a basketball contender.