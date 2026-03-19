Iowa vs. Clemson Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Hawkeyes Can Beat Tigers

Sitting at 21-12 the Iowa Hawkeyes received a No. 9 seed in the 2025-26 NCAA Tournament.

Seeing as they've missed the tournament these last few years, they'll certainly take what they can get. Their season didn't end the way they expected, but it's not like a cold stretch kept them out of the tournament entirely.

Fans were debating if falling to No. 10 would put the Hawkeyes in a better spot, but they remained No. 9 despite a lackluster performance in the B1G Tournament.

Now, they must take on a 24-10 Clemson squad that just fell to No. 1 Duke by only 12 points. These No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchups are always extremely tough to predict, but Iowa has a few ways they can get the job done.

1. Don't Let Clemson Play Their Game

Got our dancing shoes packed 😌



✈️ IA → FL pic.twitter.com/EluRYd0y6O — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 18, 2026

Many expect this to be one of the lowest scoring first round games as Iowa has the second slowest tempo in the nation. On the other side they're going up against a Tigers squad that hasn't scored more than 80 points in a game since December 3. Somehow, they dropped 84 in a losing effort to No. 12 Alabama.

Regardless, the pacing and tempo of this game will decide the winner. If Iowa turns the ball over and lets Clemson go on a run, that could be more than enough to get the job done. First year head coach Ben McCollum knows the game plan, now it's just about executing.

2. Get Bennett Stirtz Involved Early

A slow start is the last thing Iowa needs against a team like the Tigers. Once Clemson gets a lead they tend to coast their way to victory, as seen against the likes of Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and California just over a month ago.

As long as Iowa has Stirtz to rely on, they'll be in good shape. A slow start doesn't mean he can't heat up later on, but Iowa's best chance of winning this game relies on him having double-digits by the end of the first half.

3. Iowa Must Pull Away Late

McCollum's squad is just 1-4 in games that are decided by three points are fewer. That has never been more evident than against OSU in the B1G Tournament when they failed to tie it up late, or against Michigan when they came up empty on numerous possessions.

Iowa isn't built to win at the buzzer or compete until the final seconds. If they're not in a comfortable position with a few minutes to go, there's cause for concern and that's the last thing Hawkeyes fans want to experience in the first round.

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