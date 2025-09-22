Iowa Inches Closer to Landing Five-Star Recruit
The Iowa Hawkeyes continue inching closer as they look to land a five-star small forward. Addison Bjorn has officially narrowed her list of finalists to seven schools, Iowa being one of them.
Bjorn is listed as the No. 11 overall prospect in the class of 2026. The final seven schools on her list include: Notre Dame, UConn, UNC, Duke, Texas, Kansas and Iowa.
247Sports reports that Bjorn has already visited North Carolina, having done so August 31-September 2. She just got back from a visit from Notre Dame, September 18-21. Iowa is next on her list as the 6'2'' player comes to town for Homecoming weekend.
There's nothing quite like a marquee college football showdown. Bjorn will get that when No. 11 Indiana comes to town, bringing their Heisman frontrunner QB with them. It'll be a huge test for the Hawkeyes, who just defeated Rutgers, 38-28, to start 1-0 in conference play. Nonetheless, Bjorn's visit is set to last from September 25-28 which could include an appearance at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa's women's basketball program has been firing on all cylinders. While they failed to make their third straight National Championship appearance, the team is in good hands. HC Jan Jensen is set to enter her second season as head coach after taking over from the legendary Lisa Blunder.
Caitlin Clark certainly helped continue to break through the dynasty that Blunder was building. Now, Iowa just announced that women's basketball season tickets have sold out for the third consecutive season. If Bjorn comes to town in 2026, there's no doubt the Hawkeyes would be in the running for a fourth straight season ticket sellout.
Bjorn put her abilities on full display when she averaged a double-double in her jounior season. MaxPreps credits her with 22.1 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, along with 3.4 assists and 3.4 steals as well. She shot 34.8% from three, 56.7% overall from the floor.
Park Hill South has just one year left of Bjorn before she'll be playing infront of a national spotlight. The Missouri graduate could opt to stay closer to home, which would favor Iowa over some of the other schools. Park Hill South is a short four hour 18 minute drive to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
After her visit at Iowa, Bjorn will spend the next two months looking at her final four schools. She'll be at Duke from October 2-5, UConn from Oct. 16-19, Texas from Oct. 30-November 2, and finally Kansas from Nov. 6-9.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!