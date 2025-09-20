Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen Makes History vs. Rutgers
The Iowa Hawkeyes’ offensive unit, which looked shaky at the start of the season, has silenced its critics for good. After a narrow loss to Iowa State in the second game, Mark Gronowski’s men dismantled UMass last week before getting the better of Rutgers in their first Big 10 fixture.
Leading the charge is the reigning Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year, Kaden Wetjen. The senior receiver/kick specialist broke, set, and was tied for multiple records after his 95-yard punt return touchdown in a 47-7 win over UMass. He made sure to finish the pending business at SHI Stadium on Saturday.
Wetjen was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Minutemen, and the 23-year-old seemed determined to repeat the feat when he suited up against the Scarlet Knights.
The Hawkeyes’ receiver caught the first kick return of the game at least four yards inside Iowa’s end zone and unleashed the “Jet.” Wetjen ran and ran and ran until everybody was behind him, either helpless or celebrating, completing a 100-yard kick return touchdown in only 12 seconds.
Wetjen is now tied with Derrell Johnson-Koulianos, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Kahlil Hil for the most career kickoff returns for a touchdown (2) in Iowa history. It’s only the sixth 100-yard return in the program's history, and Wetjen has done it twice. He overtook Tim Dwight’s record for most 80-yard touchdowns in the Hawkeyes' history.
The youngster addressed the media following the match and did not even take credit for the historic kick return TD.
“That was probably one of the easiest kick returns you could get,” Wetjen said. “And I mean, that's all foot blockers, man. I mean, I knew instantly it was a touchdown. When you see the gap. And I mean, it's not too often that you see a hole like that on a kick return. And so, all credit goes out to them, man.”
Iowa’s return specialist finished the game with two kick returns for 124 yards and one touchdown. He also recorded one punt return for 43 yards and two receptions for 20 yards. He has been great except for the rare poor outing in a 16-13 loss to Iowa State.
Wetjen charted one carry for 20 yards and one touchdown, one kick return for 34 yards, and four punt returns for 182 yards and one touchdown last week against UMass. He is showing why he was named the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year and earned a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten honor last year. The Hawkeyes can count on their return touchdown train to make the job easier for the rest of the team.
