Two Iowa Players Named to Wooden Award Watch List
Not one, but two Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball players have been named to the John R. Wooden Award Women's Top 50 Watch List. Freshman Addie Deal and senior Hannah Stuelke both saw their name added to the watch list as the Hawkeyes have gotten off to a red-hot start.
Currently 4-0, Iowa is the No. 19 team in the nation. They're preparing for the WBCA Showcase in Orlando, where they'll be tasked with playing a fellow-ranked team, Baylor.
Deal and Stuelke are two players who have made an immediate impact on the Hawkeyes undefeated start. Head coach Jan Jensen knows that the future is in good hands with a player like Deal, but she wants to make the most out of Stuelke's final year on the team.
Freshman Addie Deal
Through four games, Deal is averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game. She's doing all of that in 16.5 minutes per game as she's shooting 34.8% from the field. As a freshman, she's doing everything in her power to make the most of her minutes.
Deal will face her toughest competition yet when the Hawkeyes play the Bears at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. For the first time in her collegiate career, Deal will be on a national spotlight as the game will air on ESPN2.
November 9 was Deal's best game as 11 of her 24 points game against Evansville. She's seen a generous amount of minutes so far as Iowa hasn't really had a close game, but it remains to be seen how Jensen will use her in a game like the team's upcoming one against Baylor.
Senior Hannah Stuelke
Currently in her fourth and final year at Iowa, Stuelke is currently fourth on the team with 12.0 points per game. She's one of four players averaging double digits, though no one is higher than Chit-Chat Wright's 14.5 points per game.
Only Wright is averaging more minutes per game as Stuelke's 23.5 are similar to what she's had in her past two seasons as a starter. In her past two years, Stuelke has started all but three games.
Last season, her points per game went down from 14.0 to 12.7 but she saw an increase in her rebounds, assists, and steals per game. She's off to a strong start from the field, shooting 63.6%. While it's a small sample size, that number would be a career high as it surpasses the 62.7% she shot as a sophomore back in the 2023-24 season.
