Iowa Begins Preparations For WBCA Showcase
On November 20 and 22, the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program will participate in the second annual WBCA Showcase. The Women's Basketball Coaches Association put together eight teams to do battle in six games across a four-day span.
The action begins on November 20 when No. 19 Iowa takes on No. 7 Baylor. It's a pair of 4-0 teams going head-to-head just two days before Iowa plays the 3-0 Miami Hurricanes.
November 20: No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 7 Baylor (9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2)
East coast Iowa fans will have to stay up late on a week-night to see the Hawkeyes fans in action. For head coach Jan Jensen, she'll get a chance to scout Miami close up as the Hurricanes take on Davidson at 6:00 p.m. EST to kick off the showcase.
Iowa and Baylor are a combined 8-0, though the Bears already have a signature win under their belt. On November 3, they took down No. 7 Duke, 58-52, in Paris. It was a unique way to kick off the season, but the Oui-Play did not disappoint.
Sure, the Hawkeyes also kicked off their season on November 3, but they did so against Southern. They've played Southern, Evansville, Drake, and Northern Iowa. Jensen's squad dropped 100+ points in two of their four games, and they've yet to allow more than 60 points.
Baylor took Duke's ranking for a reason, and they have no plans on slowing down. Their schedule, other than the Iowa game, is extremely easy up until they play Texas on December 14. On paper, the Hawkeyes are the only team standing in their way of starting 11-0.
November 22: No. 19 Iowa vs. Miami (8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN+)
While this game won't be seen by a national audience like their game against the Bears, Iowa will have a chance to leave Orlando 2-0. All games in the WBCA Showcase take place at the State Farm Field House as part of the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Once again, it's a late tip off for the Hawkeyes. At 5:30 p.m. EST, Baylor will play Davidson. It's important that the Hurricanes don't look past the Wildcats as Davidson has won four straight. They sit at 4-1 and only lost to Mississippi State by nine points on November 3.
Regardless, Iowa knows Miami is their final opponent in the showcase. They'll play two games in Florida before returning home to play Western Illinois and Fairfield. Those are their last two non-conference games as they head to New Jersey on December 6, opening B1G play against Rutgers.
