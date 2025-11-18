Three Ways Iowa Can Beat Baylor
Heading into the WBCA Showcase in Orlando, the Iowa Hawkeyes know they have their work cut out for them. An early season loss wouldn't be the end of the world, but this could be head coach Jan Jensen's opportunity for her first marquee win of the season.
Iowa heads to Florida as the No. 19 ranked team in the nation. They're tasked with doing battle against Baylor, the No. 7 ranked team. Baylor already has a signature win over Duke, proving just how great of a team the Bears are. Iowa knows it won't be easy, but there are three ways they can get the job done.
1. Ball Movement
Each team is bringing their talents to the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex sitting at 4-0. They're a combined 8-0 and are clearly the top two teams in the Showcase. Even though Baylor has a win over Duke, ESPN Analytics gives Iowa a 68.9% chance to win.
ESPN 2 will play host to this game as Iowa has their first chance to impress a national audience this season. While the tip-off isn't until 9:00 p.m. EST, Iowa's style of play makes them more than worth staying up for.
The Hawkeyes currently are averaging 24.5 assists per game. Their leading scorer, Chazadi Wright, leads the way with 5.5 per game. Ten players are averaging at least an assist per game. To compare, only eight Baylor players have an assist this season. Iowa's 24.5 per game are far superior to their 14.8, so that number in particular is one to keep an eye on.
2. Iowa's Depth
Through four games, Iowa has proved that their depth is second-to-none. Jensen has put together a stellar squad, one that put as much effort into the transfer portal as they did recruiting. Ten Hawkeyes are averaging more than 10 minutes per game, though a few lopsided victories certainly helped sway those numbers.
That said, there's never an issue with having too much depth. Injuries can occur at any given moment, and foul issues could always get in the way of a player's performance. Jensen's squad can go a few players deeper than Baylor, and that is something that could end up paying dividends.
3. Efficient Shooting
As long as Iowa remains efficient, they should be able to pull off an upset in Orlando. Iowa is currently shooting 54% from the field, an astonishing number that they know won't remain that high throughout the season.
Four games in, Iowa has seemingly done everything right. They would love to get their free throw percentage (67.4%) up, but other than that they are nearly flawless when it comes to scoring. Baylor is shooting a respectable 44.3% from the field, but Iowa is going to be extremely hard to stop if they continue to make over half of their field goals.
