Iowa's Senior Forward to Miss Most Of Season

Jada Gyamfi, the Iowa native, will miss roughly the next three months. The Iowa Hawkeyes must push forward without the 6'1'' forward who is in her senior season. Gyamfi has been with the Hawkeyes all four years.

Iowa broke the news on December 4 that Gyamfi "underwent a medical procedure on her knee" that is set to keep her out of action until the postseason. Granted, Iowa must make the March Madness tournament first, but that's looking great after their stellar 8-0 start.

Jada Gyamfi's Three Month Injury

Iowa Women’s Basketball has announced that Jada Gyamfi will miss approximately three months with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/gys3GGN4QF — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) December 4, 2025

Head coach Jan Jensen discussed Gyamfi's injury, "Though this is an unfortunate setback for Jada, I know that while she rehabs, she’ll continue to be a great Hawkeye teammate."

P. Sue Beckwith, MD, helped out with the procedure at Iowa Health Care Medical Center. While she's never averaged more than four minutes in her career, Gyamfi is a key role player on this team. She recently was highlighted on Iowa's social media for her vlog during the team's trip to Disney World.

After a successful 2-0 run in Orlando as part of the WBCA Showcase, Gyamfi solidified her role as a bench player. She didn't play in either of those games, but her attitude and reactions were stellar as she gives the team an extra spark off the bench. Whether that's with her abilities on or off the court, Gyamfi is a key player to lose for an extended period of time.

Analyzing Iowa's Depth Without Gyamfi

Spend a day at 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐲 with @jada_gyamfi ✨ pic.twitter.com/OBDSn0975e — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) November 25, 2025

The only player to average fewer minutes than Gyamfi is junior guard Kennise Johnson. Neither average more than a point per game this season, though they have only played in seven combined games. Between injuries, foul troubles, and everything in-between, Jensen never knows when she'll have to call on a player like Johnson.

Other than those two, sophomores Callie Levin and Teagan Mallegni are averaging fewer than 10 minutes per game. Mallegni was part of a slew of injury updates that Jensen recently provided. It seems like she's set to miss the next game or two, even though she's technically still "day-to-day".

Iowa is still closely monitoring injuries to Chit-Chat Wright and Emely Rodriguez. Just eight games into the season, the last thing Jensen wanted was three players listed as day to day whlie another is out for three months. With their first conference matchup looming, Jensen will hope to at least have Wright and Rodriguez active.

