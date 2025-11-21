Iowa Allows Season-Low Points in Win Over Chicago State
The Iowa Hawkeyes six-game stretch at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to open the 2025-26 season has almost come to an end. Ushering in the refreshed era of new head coach Ben McCollum, the black and gold have handily won five games of those games in succession in front of an increasingly present home crowd.
Washing Preseason Worries Away
Many preseason worries about a new roster and regime have since been replaced by excitement in seeing what this team is actually capable of against steeper competition. The last step prior to that hardening of the Hawkeyes’ schedule came to Iowa City with the Chicago State Cougars; even prior to tipoff, it seemed like Iowa had already run away with this one.
While each of their four matchups prior to this one were favorable to some extent, this specific pregame 32.5 point, Iowa-leaning line was by far and away the most lopsided the Hawkeyes had seen this season thus far. Even then, the home team managed to cover and then some in what was yet another stellar performance all around. But above all else, what truly set Iowa apart in this victory was their defensive output, allowing a season-low 54 points to a Cougars team that simply couldn't find the bottom of the net.
Defense Wins Games (By a Lot)
Beyond the beneficial optics that come with a near-40-point win in which an oppoent is held to less than 60 scored of their own, the Hawkeyes managed multiple impressive numbers on the page that provide a deeper look into their latest blowout win.
Holding the Cougars to just seven assists (tallying 26 of their own in comparison), Iowa also had six steals, one block and capped Chicago State at just 2/11 (18.2%) on their long range attempts. It was a gauntlet every trip down for the visiting team, and that materialized in their shooting numbers.
Specifically impressive on the night for Iowa was guard Tavion Banks, who posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win, also sneaking one of the team's six steals. After the final buzzer sounded, HC McCollum sung his senior guard's praises.
"Toughness, edge," said McCollum, describing Banks. "He just plays with a different chip on his shoulder."
Now 5-0, the Hawkeyes are set for their first truly treacherous matchup of the season next on the schedule against the Ole Miss Rebels, though they'll benefit from a home court advantage. With conference play beginning shortly after that, Iowa's win over Chicago State serves as a final buffer before the team will be forced to prove to everyone watching who they really are.
