Iowa Building Something Special Despite Losses
Just two weeks ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes were well within the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture and, to some extent, in the conversation for high-level competition in the B1G Conference. Two weeks, and two losses, later, and the Hawkeyes are thoroughly back on the "fence-sitting" train, trending towards the same mid-level mediocrity - at least in a comparitive sense - that defined their 8-5 finish last season. Being good is far less than great in the eyes of the black and gold faithful.
Further Removed from Greatness
Now 6-4 (4-3), Iowa's two remaining matchups on the year, while each favorable, mean little in the way of overall improvement for a team striving towards higher ground. Even if they were to win out, a 9-4 finish yields a bowl similar to last year's and, even given a win, the team resets and is yet another year removed from their last B1G Championship appearance (and loss) in 2023.
After the team's latest of their two straight defeats, on the road to the #17 USC Trojans, head coach Kirk Ferentz retained a sense of pride for his team, in spite of their recent downturn in the national eye. While it'll hard for Hawkeyes fans to take any solace in his sentiment all the same, he at least expressed a great deal of care about the team.
"I really though our guys were focused, prepared, coming in here..." Ferentz said. "I was just really proud of their effort. Obviously, we're all really disappointed, it's a tough loss and we certainly want to give credit to our opponent."
Clearly, Ferentz isn't the only one emotionally invested in the current roster, either:
Finishing Out the Season
"It went right down to the wire," Ferentz continued, "We got a chance there on our last play to catch the ball and advance it down in there, and keep playing it out, just keep playing it out. Tough loss, but we'll try to get back on our feet here tomorrow, go from there and finish this out."
0-13 against ranked since October 2021, Ferentz, regardless of his admirable attitude, has inarguably taken a negative turn at the top for Iowa as a football program. The talent he pulls in is one thing, but what does it matter if his teams can't find a way to win big games?
The USC loss is only the most recent in a long line of identical examples; the Hawkeyes need a change, and as time goes on, Ferentz's ability to provide that change only becomes less and less certain.
